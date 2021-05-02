Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BEST PRACTICES FOR USING ASYNC AND AWAIT Damir Arh, Razum d.o.o. Microsoft MVP
About me ■ Software architect and developer at Razum d.o.o. ■ Microsoft MVP for DeveloperTechnologies ■ https://damirscorn...
Agenda ■ Basics ■ async void is dangerous ■ Fake asynchronous methods ■ ConfigureAwait(false)
SYNCHRONOUSVS. ASYNCHRONOUS Keeping your user interface responsive
Synchronous execution private void OnSync(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { StatusText.Text = "Processing..."; Thread.Sl...
Asynchronous execution private async void OnAsync(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { StatusText.Text = "Processing..."; a...
ASYNCVOID? No, thanks!
async void private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { DownloadMessages(); await Task.Delay(75)...
Exception handling private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { DownloadMessages(); await Task.D...
Fixing the code private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { await DownloadMessagesAsync(); awai...
IN A DEADLOCK There’s only one main thread
Deadlock private void OnDeadlock(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { var result = GetAsync().Result; } private async Task<...
Fixing the code private async void OnDeadlock(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { var result = await GetAsync().Result; } ...
CONFIGUREAWAIT HELPS Don’t do yourself a disservice
SynchronizationContext Control IAsyncResult BeginInvoke(Delegate method, params object[] args); Dispatcher DispatcherOpera...
Key takeaways ■ Only use async void in event handlers ■ Call asynchronous methods asynchronously ■ Consider how asynchrono...
Resources ■ https://github.com/damirarh/jbdnd-async-await ■ https://bit.ly/ch9async ■ https://bit.ly/AsyncAwaitBasics ■ ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
5 views
May. 02, 2021

Best practices for using async and await

The async and await keywords have been a part of the C# programming language for a long time. Despite that, they still hide pitfalls that not only beginners but also more experienced developers occasionally fall into.

In this talk, I will present some of the most common mistakes we can make when writing asynchronous code and show ways to avoid them. Key topics:
- async void is dangerous
- avoiding deadlocks
- synchronization context

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best practices for using async and await

  1. 1. BEST PRACTICES FOR USING ASYNC AND AWAIT Damir Arh, Razum d.o.o. Microsoft MVP
  2. 2. About me ■ Software architect and developer at Razum d.o.o. ■ Microsoft MVP for DeveloperTechnologies ■ https://damirscorner.com ■ https://www.dotnetcurry.com/csharpbook/ ■ @DamirArh
  3. 3. Agenda ■ Basics ■ async void is dangerous ■ Fake asynchronous methods ■ ConfigureAwait(false)
  4. 4. SYNCHRONOUSVS. ASYNCHRONOUS Keeping your user interface responsive
  5. 5. Synchronous execution private void OnSync(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { StatusText.Text = "Processing..."; Thread.Sleep(_sleepPeriod); StatusText.Text = String.Empty; }
  6. 6. Asynchronous execution private async void OnAsync(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { StatusText.Text = "Processing..."; await Task.Delay(_sleepPeriod); StatusText.Text = String.Empty; }
  7. 7. ASYNCVOID? No, thanks!
  8. 8. async void private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { DownloadMessages(); await Task.Delay(75); Status.Text = $"Received: {_messages.Count}"; } catch (Exception exception) { Status.Text = exception.Message; } } private async void DownloadMessages() { _messages = await _repository.GetMessagesAsync(); }
  9. 9. Exception handling private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { DownloadMessages(); await Task.Delay(75); Status.Text = $"Received: {_messages.Count}"; } catch (Exception exception) { Status.Text = exception.Message; } } private async void DownloadMessages() { _messages = await _repository.GetMessagesAsync(); }
  10. 10. Fixing the code private async void OnGetData(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { try { await DownloadMessagesAsync(); await Task.Delay(75); Status.Text = $"Received: {_messages.Count}"; } catch (Exception exception) { Status.Text = exception.Message; } } private async void Task DownloadMessagesAsync() { _messages = await _repository.GetMessagesAsync(); }
  11. 11. IN A DEADLOCK There’s only one main thread
  12. 12. Deadlock private void OnDeadlock(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { var result = GetAsync().Result; } private async Task<string> GetAsync() { await Task.Delay(500); return String.Empty; }
  13. 13. Fixing the code private async void OnDeadlock(object sender, RoutedEventArgs e) { var result = await GetAsync().Result; } private async Task<string> GetAsync() { await Task.Delay(500); return String.Empty; }
  14. 14. CONFIGUREAWAIT HELPS Don’t do yourself a disservice
  15. 15. SynchronizationContext Control IAsyncResult BeginInvoke(Delegate method, params object[] args); Dispatcher DispatcherOperation BeginInvoke(Delegate method, params object[] args); DispatcherOperation InvokeAsync(Action methodcallback); SynchronizationContext static SynchronizationContext Current; void Post(SendOrPostCallback delegate, object state); Task<Tresult> ConfiguredTaskAwaitable<TResult> ConfigureAwait( bool continueOnCapturedContext);
  16. 16. Key takeaways ■ Only use async void in event handlers ■ Call asynchronous methods asynchronously ■ Consider how asynchronous calls will get executed
  17. 17. Resources ■ https://github.com/damirarh/jbdnd-async-await ■ https://bit.ly/ch9async ■ https://bit.ly/AsyncAwaitBasics ■ https://bit.ly/AsyncContext ■ https://bit.ly/DncAsyncAwait

×