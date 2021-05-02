Best practices for using async and await

-
The async and await keywords have been a part of the C# programming language for a long time. Despite that, they still hide pitfalls that not only beginners but also more experienced developers occasionally fall into.
In this talk, I will present some of the most common mistakes we can make when writing asynchronous code and show ways to avoid them. Key topics:
- async void is dangerous
- avoiding deadlocks
- synchronization context
