Read Download The Vitamix Cookbook: 250 Delicious Whole Food Recipes to Make in Your Blender | eBooks Textbooks Ebook Free

Download Here http://bestebookeducatif.blogspot.com/?book=0062407201

The must-have cookbook from the chefs at VitamixFor the nearly one-hundred-year-old, family-run Vitamix company, health and vitality are in the name. The Vitamix Cookbook will change the way you think about ingredients by showing you how to incorporate more whole foods into your diet through delicious, easy-to-make recipes using a Vitamix blender. For these dishes, you can really use whole ingredients to make complete, satisfying meals in minutes. Blend the pineapple core, too fibrous to chew, into a refreshing Coconut-Pineapple Sherbet. Puree the whole tomato into Farmers Market Marinara Sauce and use the sauce on top of homemade Polenta Pizza made from freshly ground cornmeal. Each of these 250 recipes relies on nutrient-dense whole foods, and with decreased prep time from blending, most come together in less than 30 minutes. By using the Vitamix to combine the flavors and nutrients in whole foods, you can improve your diet without sacrificing flavor or convenience. You will discover how to: chop vegetables in seconds for a savory soup that heats itself during the blending process mix your own flours and make bread dough make innovative sauces and dressings grind fresh nut butters whip up fresh juices, smoothies, nut milks, and even cocktails and much more"With health, we have wealth!" Vitamix founder William Grover Barnard declared, and the immeasurable value of good health is reflected in every recipe in this book. Written by Jodi Berg, a fourth-generation member of the Barnard family and the Vitamix president and CEO, The Vitamix Cookbook includes dozens of gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan recipes, as well as inspiring success stories of a whole foods lifestyle. It is the essential cookbook for longtime Vitamix users or anyone just discovering the marvels of the machine that has transformed the lives of home cooks for generations."

