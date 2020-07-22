Successfully reported this slideshow.
Color Design materials Fall 2020 de Beaufort

  1. 1. COLOR DESIGN de Beaufort MATERIALS Stores: I RECOMMEND !!! Easel Art Supply Center 810 Park Avenue Lake Park, FL 33402 561-844-3111 They will give you a good discount if you are a student and are very helpful. ALSO: Dickblick.com PAINTS: Available at Easel Art and Dickblick.com Dalery-Rowney Graduate Acrylics (5.95 at Easel Art) OR Dalery-Rowney System 3 Medium Body Acrylics (6.50 at Easel Art) Yellows: Cadmium Yellow Primary Yellow Yellow Ochre Blues/Greens: CobaltBlue Ultramarine Blue Pthalo Blue or Turquoise Emerald Reds: Cadmium Red Deep Cadmium Red Hue PermanentRose Venetian Red Burnt Siena White: White or Titanium White Mixing white or Zinc White Buff Titanium Black: Mars Black PALETTE KNIFES: 3-4 of various sizes,cheap white plastic brand ok BRUSHES A variety of flat and round brushes will do Here are some suggestions butany combination you like is fine 1 VALUE PACK BRUSH SET (Princeton Art& Brush) small rounds,midsize flats
  2. 2. LARGE BRUSHES 30 Blick Mega Brush,white nylon (filbert) 40 Blick Mega Brush,nylon filbert 50 Blick Mega Brush,nylon, flat PURDY 3” Nylon Brush from HOME DEPOT (for priming) SURFACES/SUPPORT MY RECOMMENDATION: Anything over 11x14” and as large as you would like to go. Any “primed” paper,canvas,illustration-board,linen,Masonite,etc. I HAVE SEVERAL OLD CANVAS PAINTINGS THAT CAN BE RECYLED EASILY BY PAINTING OVER WITH GESSO PLEASE CONSIDER THIS OPTION IF YOU WISH TO SAVE MONEY We are going to need a minimum of6-8 surfaces to work on. I dislike canvas/paper etc.and personallywould use these: Ampersand and Hardboard ¾” cradled: http://www.dickblick.com/products/ampersand-hardbord/ Blick Studio Artists Boards http://www.dickblick.com/products/blick-studio-artists-boards/ If you have the moneyBUY LINEN!
  3. 3. PAPER/Illustration board This is for color studies- if you wish to save money simply paint gesso over a piece of cardboard or other cheap surface Strathmore Bristol,vellum surface- Heavy Weight (300 series).9x12” 20 sheets. ($5.52 at Dickblick.com) DickBlick studentgrade illustration board 15”x20” (3 pieces) PALETTE You can use justaboutanything: Plastic cup palette with six wells and flat area for color mixing Plastic plates FREEZER PAPER on a piece of cardboard TAPE Scotch brand removable magic tape (3M item #811) ¾” inch Or any blue painters tape (delicate surfaces) MISCELLANEOUS: 1 “spritzer” bottle to keep paint wet 2 large plastic cups (large big gulp cups fine) 2 Plastic jars with lids (6-8 oz) smock 1 bottle dish detergent(joy or other) carrying cases,boxes,etc several rolls of paper towels x-acto blade and scissors “Pink Soap” for brushes rulers,triangles,t-squares,etc

