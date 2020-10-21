Successfully reported this slideshow.
Accent Colors and Bridge Tones
Two Ways to make TONES • Add grey, white, black • (ACHROMATIC)
Two Ways to make TONES • Bridge Tones (CHROMATI C) • The muted tones between two hues
Accent Colors and Bridge Tones Dominant Accent
Inka Essenhigh What is the dominant hue? What is the accent? Where are the bridge-tones ?
Dominant color: blue Accent Color : orange Bridge tones- blues and oranges muted by mixing one with the other
Dominant color: blue-green Accent Color : orange-red Bridge tones- muted by mixing one with the other
Dominant color: Magenta Accent Color : turquoise green Bridge tones- magenta’s and greens muted by mixing one with the oth...
INSRTUCTIONS DOMINANT COLOR Hue: Dominant color should be one hue or a couple of adjacent hues Saturation: Dominant color ...
INSRUCTIONS ACCENT COLOR Hue: Accent color should be one hue. Accent hue should be warm if dominant cool and vice/versa. D...
INSRUCTIONS Bridge tones Hue: Bridge tones are the muted colors created by mixing the accent and dominant color. They can ...
INSRUCTIONS Create 3 COLOR STUDIES Each study should have a dominant hue, accent hue, and bridge tones. Chose 1 study for ...
  1. 1. Accent Colors and Bridge Tones
  2. 2. Two Ways to make TONES • Add grey, white, black • (ACHROMATIC)
  3. 3. Two Ways to make TONES • Bridge Tones (CHROMATI C) • The muted tones between two hues
  4. 4. Accent Colors and Bridge Tones Dominant Accent
  5. 5. Inka Essenhigh What is the dominant hue? What is the accent? Where are the bridge-tones ?
  18. 18. Dominant color: blue Accent Color : orange Bridge tones- blues and oranges muted by mixing one with the other
  19. 19. Dominant color: blue-green Accent Color : orange-red Bridge tones- muted by mixing one with the other
  20. 20. Dominant color: Magenta Accent Color : turquoise green Bridge tones- magenta’s and greens muted by mixing one with the other
  21. 21. INSRTUCTIONS DOMINANT COLOR Hue: Dominant color should be one hue or a couple of adjacent hues Saturation: Dominant color background should be chromatic greys, muted colors (bridge tones) and limited prismatic colors Key: Dominant color background should be within a narrow key range (ie low/medium or medium, or medium/high) NOT A MIXED KEY
  22. 22. INSRUCTIONS ACCENT COLOR Hue: Accent color should be one hue. Accent hue should be warm if dominant cool and vice/versa. Do not need to be exact compliments. Saturation: Accent color should be muted colors and prismatic colors Key: Accent color can be any key
  23. 23. INSRUCTIONS Bridge tones Hue: Bridge tones are the muted colors created by mixing the accent and dominant color. They can further be toned/tinted/shaded with achromatic greys Saturation: Bridge tones are never prismatic, always muted and achromatic grey Key: Bridge tones can be any key
  24. 24. INSRUCTIONS Create 3 COLOR STUDIES Each study should have a dominant hue, accent hue, and bridge tones. Chose 1 study for the basis of a more ambitious composition

