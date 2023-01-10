REUTERS NEWS: Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough
1.
Germany's half-a-trillion dollar
energy bazooka may not be
enough
By Christoph Steitz
[1/3] Specialists work at high voltage power lines near Hohenhameln, Germany, August
2, 2022. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
1
2
2.
3
Companies
Uniper SE
Follow
KfW
Follow
Rwe Ag
Follow
EnBW Energie Baden Wuerttemberg AG
Follow
VNG Verbundnetz Gas Verwaltungs und Beteiligungs GmbH
Follow
FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany is bleeding cash to keep
the lights on. Almost half a trillion dollars, and counting, since the
Ukraine war jolted it into an energy crisis nine months ago.
That's the cumulative scale of the bailouts and schemes the Berlin
government has launched to prop up the country's energy system
since prices rocketed and it lost access to gas from main supplier
Russia, according to Reuters calculations.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Report an ad
And it may not be enough.
3.
Register for free to Reuters and know the full story
Register now
"How severe this crisis will be and how long it will last greatly depends
on how the energy crisis will develop," said Michael Groemling at the
German Economic Institute (IW).
"The national economy as a whole is facing a huge loss of wealth."
The money set aside stands at up to 440 billion euros ($465 billion),
according to the calculations, which provide the first combined tally of
all of Germany's drives aimed at avoiding running out of power and
securing new sources of energy.
Latest Updates
4.
● GM, Ford, Google partner to promote 'virtual' power plants
● Exclusive: Shell energy transition prompted talks to sell Norway
business
● Oil steady as market awaits clarity on Fed rate hike
● Russia works on measures to curb discounts on its oil prices
● G7 seeks two price caps for Russian oil products
That equates to about 1.5 billion euros a day since Russia invaded
Ukraine on Feb. 24. Or around 12% of national economic output. Or
about 5,400 euros for each person in Germany.
Europe's preeminent economy, long a byword for prudent planning,
now finds itself at the mercy of the weather. Energy rationing is a risk
in the event of a long cold spell this winter, Germany's first in half a
century without Russian gas.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
The country has turned to the pricier spot, or cash, energy market to
replace some of the lost Russian supplies, helping drive inflation into
double-digits. There's no security in sight either, with the push to build
up of two alternatives to Russian fuel - liquefied natural gas (LNG) and
renewables - years away from targeted levels.
"The German economy is now in a very critical phase because the
future of energy supply is more uncertain than ever," said Stefan
5.
Kooths, vice president and research director business cycles and
growth at the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
"Where does the German economy stand? If we look at price inflation,
it has a high fever."
Asked about the Reuters tally of money set aside, the German finance
ministry referred to data on its website. The economy ministry, which
is in charge of energy security, said it continued to work on diversifying
supply, adding that LNG and the terminals needed to import it were a
critical part of this.
The more costly power will be painful indeed for an economy already
forecast to shrink the most among G7 nations next year, according to
the International Monetary Fund.
Germany's energy import bill will grow by a combined 124 billion euros
this year and next, up from growth of 7 billion for 2020 and 2021,
according to data provided by the Kiel Institute, presenting a major
challenge for the country's energy-intense industries.
The country's chemicals sector, the most exposed to rising power
costs, expects production to fall by 8.5% in 2022, according to industry
6.
association VCI, which warns of "huge structural breaks in Germany's
industrial landscape".
Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics
7.
Reuters Graphics
CLOSE TO COVID CASH
The 440 billion euros earmarked to fight the energy crisis is already
near the roughly 480 billion euros that the IW says Germany has
spent since 2020 to protect its economy from the impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic.
The money includes four relief packages worth 295 billion euros,
including the 51.5 billion euro bailout of power firm Uniper (UN01.DE)
and a 14 billion rescue package for Sefe, formerly known as Gazprom
Germania; up to 100 billion in liquidity for utilities to secure their sales
against default; and around 10 billion on infrastructure to import LNG.
8.
The sum also includes previously unreported commitments of 52.2
billion euros by state lender KfW (KFW.UL) to help utilities and traders
fill up gas caverns, buy coal, replace sources of gas procurement and
cover some margin calls, according to KfW data reviewed by Reuters.
Despite these efforts, there is little certainty over how the country can
replace Russia; Germany imported around 58 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of gas from the country last year, according to data from
Eurostat and German industry association BDEW, representing about
17% of its total energy consumption.
Germany wants renewables to account for at least 80% of electricity
production by 2030, up from 42% in 2021. At recent rates of
expansion, though, that remains a remote goal.
Germany installed just 5.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity and 1.7
GW of onshore wind capacity in 2021, the latest year on record.
To achieve the 80% goal, new onshore wind installations need to
increase around six-fold to 10 GW annually, according to an October
report by the federal government and Germany's states. Solar
installations must quadruple every year to 22 GW, it said.
Susi Dennison, senior policy fellow at the European Council on
Foreign Relations (ECFR) think-tank, said that while Germany had
done a "good sticking plaster job" by replacing gas volumes with
9.
power from the spot market, it had lost its standing as a
thought-leader in clean energy.
"To me what's really absent in Germany's strategy is a similar attention
to a rapid scaling up of renewables, that now is the time to invest in
the infrastructure of hydrogen and wind power, to replace gas."
Reuters Graphics
GERMANY FLOATS LNG PLAN
In March, Economy Minister Robert Habeck set a target of replacing
Russian energy by mid-2024, although many economists and power
industry players believe this is too ambitious.
10.
For instance, Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Institute for
Economic Research, and Markus Krebber, CEO of Germany's biggest
power producer RWE (RWEG.DE), reckon it will happen no sooner
than 2025, and only then if alternative sources were found or
expanded rapidly.
On the LNG front, too, there's a mountain to climb.
Germany has no LNG infrastructure of its own because its
longstanding reliance on Russian gas, so is only now starting to build
its LNG import capability.
For the time being, it plans to rely on six floating import terminals to
help diversify gas supply, the first of which is due to arrive on
Thursday. Three are meant to come online this winter, with the rest to
be deployed at the end of 2023, bringing total capacity to at least 29.5
bcm a year.
RWE, Uniper and smaller peer EnBW (EBKG.DE) have pledged to
come up with the volumes to make sure the terminals run at full
capacity until the end of March 2024. Nonetheless, it remains unclear
where the volumes will come from.
Germany has only struck two firm LNG deals since the complete halt
of Russian gas supplies in the summer, modest short-term
agreements for the next two winter seasons, according to data from
the ECFR.
11.
The first is a 1 bcm a year deal between Australia's Woodside and
Uniper, which has since become the subject of Germany's largest ever
corporate bailout. The second was struck between Abu Dhabi National
Oil Company and RWE and covers a delivery of 137,000 cubic metres
in December and unspecified further shipments in 2023.
Uniper and RWE said they would be able to ensure further supplies
via its their LNG portfolio, without giving further details. EnBW said
supply contracts were still being worked out and that it was looking for
opportunities in the market.
The hectic travel schedule of Habeck and Chancellor Olaf Scholz
point to the difficulties in securing major long-term deals that could
wean Germany off pricey spot power. They have criss-crossed the
globe this year to hunt for additional volumes, including trips to
Canada, Qatar, and Norway.
"I think Germany has been doing whatever it can," said Giovanni
Sgaravatti, research analyst at the Bruegel think-tank. "In the LNG
market Germany had to start from scratch, which isn't easy."