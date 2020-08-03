EFOW Executive Class Workshop- Fall 2020 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
This year’s report shows—among other ﬁndings—that there is a need for three to ﬁve times higher reductions in greenhouse g...
Guterres: The world’s problems are “more and more integrated” but the response to them is increasingly “fragmented” and “d...
Geopolitical shifts and re-alignments • Economic and finance system change and fundamentals • A new technological era: 4th...
BRIC: It’s our time. Let us grow our Economies and take care of our people You’ll fix whatever you want to fix! The West: ...
Source: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
E& P Realities of Cost Curves 72
The Present Big Elephant in the Room: “The Prize of Oil”
The top 10 cities by population: Tokyo, (34 million) Seoul (24.4 million) Guangzhou (24.2 million) Mexico City (23.4 milli...
The Yuzhny Satellite Town is one of the most ambitious multi-functional development projects in Russia. Source: START Deve...
Germany: An example how it works- in real
Siemens Dismantling an Icon Since Kaeser took charge in 2013, there has been a flurry of spinoffs, carveouts and joint ven...
BERLIN (Reuters) - 26.1.2019: Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a governm...
Uber
We are here- so mind the gap !
Over Present Oil & Gas Company Jobs (8 mio)
Clean-Tech/ Renewables Oil & Gas
● Strengthening human well-being and capabilities; ● Shifting towards sustainable and just economies; ● Building sustainab...
"The invitation we have today is to see and to blend our deep consciousness and care for Humanity and Ecology with our mor...
Napoleon’s Six Winning Principles, and Leading in the Front • EXACTITUDE awareness, research and continuous planning • SPE...
Kelly Johnson’s Skunk Work Rules Energy For One World- 2012, All Rights Reserved
Styles Differs- too. Two trillion dollar club successes 181
We cannot save the Planet (Climate, Nature), if we cannot save the People (Economy, Social Justice). The People cannot be ...
“”Resistance to change falls when the benefits are made clear Resistance to change falls when the Story feels Right (“The ...
1. Sustainable Development- a new kind of Globalization 2. Sustainable Humanity (2012) 3. We can no longer manage decency ...
Eco- Conscious ✓ Moderated Consumerism ✓ Limits to Growth ✓ Cradle-to-Cradle, Bio-Mimicry ✓ Zero emissions Nature First
Networked Society ✓ Away with traditional country and/or corporate borders : City-Hubs. ✓ Horizontal, cross-border collabo...
✓ Expansion of wealth, ownership and new growth ✓ Continued Consumerism and Hedonistic life-styles. ✓ Short-termism, Schum...
✓ A world of Power , Principles and Politics ✓ Polarisation between Beliefs and/or Power Blocks ✓ The Geo-politics of Emot...
Techno Modernity ✓ The world of Prof. Michio Kaku and ✓ Kurz Weill Singularity ✓ Game-changers and Disruptive Innovations ...
✓ Conscious Capitalism ✓ The rise of new (global and business) leadership: Gandhi’s and Mandela’s ✓ Neuroscience , psychol...
• How good is your Opportunity Framing ?
* An open enterprise web for leading cyclic and open innovations.. Technology Scientific Breakthrou ghs Product/Market Com...
Akzo Nobel- Human Cities Initiative
Understanding our Ways
  1. 1. This year’s report shows—among other ﬁndings—that there is a need for three to ﬁve times higher reductions in greenhouse gas emissions than the goals agreed by the world’s countries in the Paris Agreement. The distance has increased between climate commitments and the reduction of greenhouse gases needed if we are to meet the goals in the Paris Agreement. “There’s thus both a large gap between what the world’s countries have promised to do and what is needed, and another gap between the commitments made and what’s actually being done.” – The IEA reports that fossil fuel production and consumption, and thus also carbon emissions, are on the rise, our carbon budget for a 1.5-2 Degrees Celsius scenario already consumed.
  2. 2. • •
  3. 3. Guterres: The world’s problems are “more and more integrated” but the response to them is increasingly “fragmented” and “dysfunctional”,
  4. 4. Geopolitical shifts and re-alignments • Economic and finance system change and fundamentals • A new technological era: 4th Industrial Revolution. • Global production systems & the rise of new (multinational) corporations • Social Changes (networked economies), and the quest for social wealth & justice • Planetary boundaries/ Resource Scarcities/ Loss of Biodiversity and Nature • Demographic change and migration/ Changing labour markets
  5. 5. BRIC: It’s our time. Let us grow our Economies and take care of our people You’ll fix whatever you want to fix! The West: “If you do as I have done it will be a mess. Let us all change- rapidly Let’s secure our nation, people and planet Emerging: Will there be enough for us? Can i afford it? Who will deliver it to me? The poor: When will we see electricity and get mobility? Opec and GasPec: You need us! We can deliver your needs! What is all that fuzz about Availability and climate change?
  6. 6. • • •
  7. 7. Source: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate
  8. 8. 71
  9. 9. E& P Realities of Cost Curves 72
  10. 10. The Present Big Elephant in the Room: “The Prize of Oil”
  11. 11. The top 10 cities by population: Tokyo, (34 million) Seoul (24.4 million) Guangzhou (24.2 million) Mexico City (23.4 million) Delhi (23.2 million) Mumbai (22.8 million) New York (22.2 million) Sao Paolo (20.9 million) Manila (19.6 million) Shanghai (19.4 million) All above fit comfortably into the list Of Top-50 nations by population
  12. 12. • • • • • • •
  13. 13. 960 × 540 Wall Street Journal
  14. 14. The Yuzhny Satellite Town is one of the most ambitious multi-functional development projects in Russia. Source: START Development
  15. 15. Germany: An example how it works- in real
  16. 16. Siemens Dismantling an Icon Since Kaeser took charge in 2013, there has been a flurry of spinoffs, carveouts and joint ventures at the German giant ● May 2014: Siemens slims its divisions to nine from 16; carves out health care and announces listing of hearing aid business ● September 2014: Siemens sells stake in kitchen and washing machine business to Bosch ● November 2014: Sells hearing-aid unit to EQT for 2.14 billion euros ($2.4 billion) ● June 2016: Announces merger of wind power division to form Siemens Gamesa ● November 2016: Announces Siemens Healthineers will be brought to market ● February 2019: Plan to form rail joint venture with France’s Alstom is blocked by European authorities ● May 2019: Siemens announces plan to carve out power and gas businesses
  17. 17. BERLIN (Reuters) - 26.1.2019: Germany should shut down all of its coal-fired power plants by 2038 at the latest, a government-appointed commission said on Saturday, proposing at least 40 billion euros ($45.7 billion) in aid to regions affected by the phase-out.
  18. 18. • • • • • • •
  19. 19. • • •
  20. 20. • •
  21. 21. • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
  22. 22. Uber
  23. 23. We are here- so mind the gap !
  24. 24. Over Present Oil & Gas Company Jobs (8 mio)
  25. 25. Clean-Tech/ Renewables Oil & Gas
  26. 26. • • • • • • • •
  27. 27. • • • • • •
  28. 28. • • • • •
  29. 29. ● Strengthening human well-being and capabilities; ● Shifting towards sustainable and just economies; ● Building sustainable food systems and healthy nutrition patterns; ● Achieving energy decarbonization and universal access to energy; ● Promoting sustainable urban and peri-urban development; and ● Securing the global environmental commons.
  30. 30. "The invitation we have today is to see and to blend our deep consciousness and care for Humanity and Ecology with our more mainstream energy economics and politics- at play"
  31. 31. • • • •
  32. 32. • • •
  33. 33. Napoleon’s Six Winning Principles, and Leading in the Front • EXACTITUDE awareness, research and continuous planning • SPEED reducing resistance, increasing urgency, and providing focus • FLEXIBILITY building teams that are adaptable, empowered and unified • SIMPLICITY clear, simple objectives, messages, and processes • CHARACTER integrity, calmness, and responsibility • MORAL FORCE providing order, purpose, recognition and rewards Energy For One World- 2012, All Rights Reserved
  34. 34. Kelly Johnson’s Skunk Work Rules Energy For One World- 2012, All Rights Reserved
  35. 35. Styles Differs- too. Two trillion dollar club successes 181
  36. 36. We cannot save the Planet (Climate, Nature), if we cannot save the People (Economy, Social Justice). The People cannot be saved, if the Planet (Nature) is broken, at risk or fails (e.g. pollution, resource scarcities, climate risks). We better first solve (our problems), before we can make true progress and change”
  37. 37. “”Resistance to change falls when the benefits are made clear Resistance to change falls when the Story feels Right (“The Star” is Chosen “Right”) We cannot “run” ourselves into Sustainability. Slow down and walk in more beauty.
  38. 38. • • • • • •
  39. 39. 1. Sustainable Development- a new kind of Globalization 2. Sustainable Humanity (2012) 3. We can no longer manage decency (2018)
  40. 40. Eco- Conscious ✓ Moderated Consumerism ✓ Limits to Growth ✓ Cradle-to-Cradle, Bio-Mimicry ✓ Zero emissions Nature First
  41. 41. Networked Society ✓ Away with traditional country and/or corporate borders : City-Hubs. ✓ Horizontal, cross-border collaborations ✓ Cultural awareness and tolerance Power to the People
  42. 42. ✓ Expansion of wealth, ownership and new growth ✓ Continued Consumerism and Hedonistic life-styles. ✓ Short-termism, Schumpeter, Ayn Rand, Resilience ✓ A world of larger inequalities and divisions: ✓ Rich and poor. Have’s and Have Not’s Money First Shared Capitalis m
  43. 43. ✓ A world of Power , Principles and Politics ✓ Polarisation between Beliefs and/or Power Blocks ✓ The Geo-politics of Emotions Power to the Strongest, First Darwin
  44. 44. Techno Modernity ✓ The world of Prof. Michio Kaku and ✓ Kurz Weill Singularity ✓ Game-changers and Disruptive Innovations ✓ A world of Smart Cities, New Surprises , Exponential Growth and Abundance The Rule of Science & Technology
  45. 45. ✓ Conscious Capitalism ✓ The rise of new (global and business) leadership: Gandhi’s and Mandela’s ✓ Neuroscience , psychology and spirituality ✓ Gaia, Oneness and Global Mind-set. Transformative leadership Conscious Humanity
  46. 46. • How good is your Opportunity Framing ?
  47. 47. * An open enterprise web for leading cyclic and open innovations.. Technology Scientific Breakthrou ghs Product/Market Combination Societal Transitions Enterprise Soft-Knowledge Cycle Open Market Cycle Engineering Cycle Hard-Knowledge Cycle
  48. 48. Akzo Nobel- Human Cities Initiative
  49. 49. Understanding our Ways
  50. 50. • •
  51. 51.
  52. 52. 248

×