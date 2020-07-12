Successfully reported this slideshow.
RATS
INTRO •Rats are tiny rodents
WHAT THEY LOOK LIKE • Rats look like mice but they are bigger. • They have whiskers.
WHAT THEY EAT • Rats eat things like strawberries, peas and sweetcorn. • They also eat some types of meat.
HABITAT • Rats like to live in grassy areas. • They also like shady areas.
INTERESTING FACTS • They like to live in groups • They sleep in the day. • They have super-strong teeth never stop growing!
Rats by Ethan

Rats by Ethan

Rats by Ethan

