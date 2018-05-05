Known as the Little Britain of the Caribbean, Barbados lies to the northeast of mainland South America. The welcoming locals offer a warm, vibrant ambiance and this "pearl island" provides its visitors with more than just superb sandy beaches and the beautiful waters of the Caribbean Sea. Introducing Barbados - Overview - Culture - Orientation - Climate & When To Visit - Sightseeing Highlights - Andromeda Botanic Gardens - Flower Forest - Barbados Museum - Folkstone Marine Park - Harrison s Cave - Nidhe Israel Synagogue and Museum - The Careenage - The Mount Gay Rum Distillery - National Heroes Square - Morgan Lewis Sugar Windmill - Island Tours - Hiking - Water Adventures - Swimming with Sea Turtles - Zipping - Scooter Rides - Popular Neighborhoods - Recommendations for the Budget Traveler - Places To Stay - Places to Eat - Places To Shop

