It s no surprise that fatalities occur every year in Great Smoky Mountains National Park due to the sheer number of visitors--more than ten million annually! In these cautionary tales, Bradley recounts deaths and other unfortunate incidents that have resulted from accidents and human folly, including bear attacks, swift water disasters, and mysterious disappearances. Armchair travelers and park visitors alike will be fascinated by the dangers lurking in America s most visited national park and will be better informed about what to do and what not to do the next time they enter its gates.

