Honor life?s milestones and bring sacredness into everyday life. The Book of Blessings and Rituals shows you how to create ceremony and meaning around the most important events in you life. ? Drawing from different world traditions,?leading metaphysical teacher?Athena Perrakis presents blessings to?cover a wide array of occasions and intentions, including holidays and sacred days, love, healing, protection, prosperity and success, lunar blessings and rituals, and manifestation. Organized by month, you'll be able to celebrate the sacred all year long. ? DIY projects and rituals will help you perform each blessing. You?ll learn how to construct medicine bundles and altars, which crystals to use to amplify the rituals or clear energy, and how to smudge for clearing and protection. ? In addition, you?ll learn how to use the power of invocations and blessings to set the energy of your home or event and to assist in amplifying goals and intentions. ? Deepen your experience of the sacred,

