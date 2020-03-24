Successfully reported this slideshow.
AMINOGLYCOSIDES ANTIBIOTICS Dr. N. A. Sheikh Associate Professor, HOD Pharmacology, Hi-Tech College of Pharmacy, Chandrapu...
 Contents  Introduction  Mechanism of action  Mechanism of resistance  Toxicity  Precautions and drug interactions ...
 Introduction  Aminoglycoside antibiotics (AGA) are the group of natural and semisynthetic antibiotics  AGA has polybas...
4 INTRODUCTION  Sources of Aminoglycoside antibiotics SN AGA antibiotics Source 01 Streptomycin Streptomyces griseus 02 T...
 General properties of aminoglycoside antibiotics  All aminoglycosides are produced by soil actinomycetes  All are used...
 Mechanism of action  Aminoglycosides are bactericidal antibiotics  General pattern of action may be described in two m...
 (B) Binding to ribosome resulting in inhibition of protein synthesis  Aminoglycosides bind to several sites at 30S and ...
 Mechanism of resistance  Resistance to AGA is acquired by one of the following mechanisms:  Acquisition of cell membra...
 Toxicity  The AGA produce toxic effects which are common to all members  But relative propensity differs  Ototoxicity...
 No regeneration of the sensory cells occurs  Auditory nerve fibres degenerate in a retrograde manner — deafness is perm...
 Nephrotoxicity  Tubular damage resulting in loss of urinary concentrating power, low g.f.r., nitrogen retention, albumi...
 Precautions and drug interactions  Avoid AGA during pregnancy: risk of foetal ototoxicity.  Avoid concurrent use of ot...
 Pharmacokinetics  Absorption  All AGA are highly ionized, and are neither absorbed nor destroyed in the GIT. However, ...
 Metabolism  Not metabolized in body  Excretion  Excreted unchanged in urine by Glomerular filtration  Plasma t½ rang...
 Dosing regimens  Because of low safety margin  Systemically administered AGA must be precisely calculated accordingly ...
 Uses  Tuberculosis  Subacute bacterial endocarditis (SABE): Streptomycin (now mostly Gentamicin) is given in conjuncti...
IMPORTANT QUESTIONS  Give the general properties of AGA  Explain the MOA and ADE of streptomycin  Describe the antibact...
REFERENCE  Reference  Tripathi KD. ―Essentials of Medical Pharmacology‖, 7th edition, Jaypee Brothers Medical Publishers...
