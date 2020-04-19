Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Running head: EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 1 Effects of a Racially Insensitive Product Photo on Sales Name Institution
  2. 2. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 2 Analysis Based on the data collected H&M group of companies have since the release of the polemic image for the 2018 campaign suffered of financial setbacks (Mintz & Currim, 2013). The polemic image that was subject to controversy did not only affect the sale of hoodie and t shirts but had an effect on overall sale of the entire H&M group of companies. Many people boycotted the company as well as its products which resulted to a great decrease in their sales. Many of their branches were shut down as a result of the controversy (Burke, 2017). The company lost most of their reliable clients like most of the artist who opted out from having any ties with the company. The sales of the advertisement hoodie by H&M group of companies dropped to zero as no sale was made on them. The total number of H&M shops that were closed was close to 70% with South Africa taking a lead. The sales of other products produced by H&M also went down by more than 50%. H&M recorded a decrease in sales of its product by 50% to 60% after the release of the polemic campaign image in 2018 (Lovett &Shachar, 2013). H&M Company’s SWOT analysis for year 2017/2018 STRENGTH Support by the artists Flexibility to manage their retail stores Sales on online retail stores Having branches worldwide WEAKNESS The controversy surrounding the hoodie advertisement on their website Social media
  3. 3. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 3 The data from H&M group of company’s SWOT analysis indicated that the company depended heavily on the artist while making their sales. Artists are the most known clients in the cloth line industry and losing their support greatly affecgrted the company. The company experienced their greatest weakness in the market after the polemic image went viral on their online website which affected their sales especially in Africa. Luckily the company was still able to increase their sales locally by a minimum of 3%. Their online sale dropped up to 14.5% which was lower as compared to the sales made before the controversy image. Local income statement of H&M Company The income statement of the company indicated an increase in net profit for the company locally. This was arrived at by subtracting the cost of all the goods sold from the company’s revenue and then subtracting all expenses incurred during that year. OPPORTUNITIES To trade in more than one continent including Africa To sale variety of products To trade and make sales online THREATS Competition from other cloth line store both retail and wholesale Negativity from social media Face rejection from the external market 2016/2017 2017/2018 Gross profit 500,766 million 650, 890 million Net profit 200004 million 210400million
  4. 4. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 4 The sampling survey conducted recorded a 50 /50 results with majority to not have seen the image before and the other bigger group claiming to have seen the image and regarded it as being racist. The survey was conducted on 136 people of age between 16 to 20 years which was the target age for H&M Company. Summary results obtained from the survey questionnaire Sample of the market research that was used Question How many have come across the controversial image on H&M hoodie 48% had not come across it 52% had come across it The bigger percentage of the people had not come across the image since the company had spent a lot of effort in eliminating the campaign. How often cloths are bought from the retail stores 49.2% every month 33.5% every 2-3 months 13.6% every 5-6 months 3.7% every 7 months or yearly Is the image racist 70% yes The rest were not sure as they had not come across the image Many considered the image racist as they thought it targeted the African people. Would you still purchase H&M products despite the controversy 65% would still buy the products locally 35% would not purchase the product locally 90% from Africa would not purchase the products 10% from Africa would still purchase the product Most of the people would no longer buy H&M products that has racist issues on them or products that were discriminating other people.
  5. 5. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 5 Results from the surveys carried out showed that a lot of people especially from the local preferred buying their products from H&M as compared to their competitors. But after the advertisement of the hoodie with the controversial image many mention Zara as their preferred choice for buying their cloths and related products. Conclusion The polemic image had already caused H&M a huge loose despite the apology made by the company’s directors. The image affected their sales as well as their brand name which was doing well before the image was released. But luckily for the company they still managed to secure their sales locally as the locals thought the image had no problem in it but the problem lied with how differently the message was translated. In Africa however the hoodie advertisement was received negatively which led to most of the retail shops under H&M being closed and ransacked. It might take H&M to win back their trust in the market based on the ethical issues surrounding racism. Age Gender Education level City/ state Profession Household income Household size
  6. 6. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 6 REFERENCE Mintz, O., & Currim, I. (2013). What Drives Managerial Use of Marketing and Financial Metrics and Does Metric Use Affect Performance of Marketing-Mix Activities? Journal of Marketing, 77(2), 17-40. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/23487411 BURKE, F. (2017). THE SEARCHERS: Race and Tourism in the Southwest. In A Land Apart: The Southwest and the Nation in the Twentieth Century (pp. 159-193). TUCSON: University of Arizona Press. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/ j.ctt1m3p35b.12 Peterman, D. (2018). SOCIOECONOMIC STATUS DISCRIMINATION. Virginia Law Review, 104(7), 1283-1357. doi:10.2307/26790710 Nacos, B., & Hritzuk, N. (2000). The Portrayal of Black America in the Mass Media: Perception and Reality. In Alex-Assensoh Y. & Hanks L. (Eds.), Black and Multiracial Politics in America (pp. 165-196). NEW YORK; LONDON: NYU Press. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/j.ctt9qgcw8.12 Fuchs, C., Prandelli, E., Schreier, M., & Dahl, D. (2013). All That Is Users Might Not Be Gold: How Labeling Products as User Designed Backfires in the Context of Luxury Fashion Brands. Journal of Marketing, 77(5), 75-91. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/23487424
  7. 7. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 7 LOVETT, M., PERES, R., & SHACHAR, R. (2013). On Brands and Word of Mouth. Journal of Marketing Research, 50(4), 427-444. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/ stable/42002776 Gao, H., Zhang, H., Zhang, X., & Knight, J. (2015). Spillover of Distrust from Domestic to Imported Brands in a Crisis-Sensitized Market. Journal of International Marketing, 23(1), 91-112. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/ 43966482 Johnson, S. (1985). Black Innocence and the White Jury. Michigan Law Review, 83(7), 1611-1708. doi:10.2307/1288969 Friedman, S. (1995). Beyond White and Other: Relationality and Narratives of Race in Feminist Discourse. Signs, 21(1), 1-49. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/ 3175121 Leong, N. (2013). RACIAL CAPITALISM. Harvard Law Review, 126(8), 2151-2226. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/23415098 Frisby, C. (2004). Does Race Matter? Effects of Idealized Images on African American Women's Perceptions of Body Esteem. Journal of Black Studies, 34(3), 323-347. Retrieved March 30, 2020, from www.jstor.org/stable/3180940
  8. 8. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 8 Appendix Market count per brand for H&M company year 2017/2018 H&M net sales for year 2017/2018
  9. 9. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 9 H&M stock in trade for year 2017/2018
  10. 10. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 10 H&M company’s market research survey How familiar are you with H&M? Extremely familiar Very familiar Moderately familiar Slightly familiar Not at all familiar Question Title 2. About how often do you shop for clothes? More than once a week Once a week 2-3 times a month Once a month
  11. 11. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 11 Once every 3 months Once every 6 months Once a year Less than once a year Not at all Question Title 3. How likely is it that you would recommend H&M to a friend or colleague? Not at all likely Question Title 4. Compared to our competitors such as Forever 21 & Urban Outfitters, are H&M prices higher, lower, or about the same? A great deal higher Quite a bit higher Somewhat higher About the same Somewhat lower Quite a bit lower A great deal lower Don't know Question Title 5. How well, if at all, does the word “QUALITY" describe H&M? Extremely well Very well Moderately well Slightly well Not at all well Question Title 6. How often, if ever, do you currently use other, similar products? Extremely often Very often Moderately often Slightly often Not at all often
  12. 12. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 12 Question Title 7. In the last year, where have you seen advertisements for H&M? (Select all that apply) Billboards Magazines Newspapers Online Public transportation Radio TV Yellow Pages I've never seen any advertisements for this brand Other (please specify) Question Title 8. Which of the following brands do you currently use? (Select all that apply) H&M American Eagle Urban Outfitters Abercrombie & Fitch Forever 21 Question Title 9. How likely are you to order H&M clothing again in the future? Extremely likely Very likely Moderately likely Slightly likely Not at all likely Question Title 10. How old are you?
  13. 13. EFFECTS OF A RACIALLY INSENSITIVE PRODUCT PHOTO ON SALE 13 18-25 26-30 31-35 35+

