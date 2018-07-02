About Books Related Products Against the Idols of the Age [NEWS] :

Stove, David. Against the Idols of the Age. New Drunswick(U.S.A.) / London, Transaction Publishers, 1999. Octavo. XXXV, 347 pages. Original hardcover with dustjacket in protective mylar. Excellent condition with only very minor signs of external wear. Inscribed on cover page. Clean inside with intact binding. Includes the following contents:- Who was David Stove? / The Cult of Irrationalism in Science / Idols Contemporary and Perennial / Darwinian Fairytales etc. This volume brings together a representative selection of David Stove s writing. It opens with some of Stove s important attacks on irrationalism in the philosophy of science, and concludes with a generous sampling of his attacks on Darwinism. (Amazon).

