EBOOK DOWNLOAD (Method)

Hollywood is a temptress, a trickster, a soul-stealing devil. I married an A-list player, knowing I come second place to his craft. But Lucas and I are a golden couple, a modern-day fairy tale.I?ve never doubted what we built...until the sudden death of Lucas?s best friend has scandal rocking the Hills and shaking the foundation of our relationship.I chose Lucas as my safe haven...he chose the role of a lifetime.For the next three months, I?ll share my nights with a stranger, watching as he buries his pain, immersed in his role and living as someone else.We?ve done this before. I tell myself it?s just another movie, and he?ll return to me.I should?ve known this time would be different.To get my husband back, I?ll need the strength of ten men.As it turns out, I?ll have to go through two.

