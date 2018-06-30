-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
With nearly 1.4 million copies sold you ll learn practical techniques on discipline procedures and routines teaching for mastery cooperative learning and positive expectations. You ll find it difficult to put this book down as you become an even more effective teacher.
Author : Harry K Wong
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Harry K Wong ( 2✮ )
Link Download : https://dnkbook2018.blogspot.com/?book=0976423316
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment