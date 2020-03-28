ECG Interpretation Made Incredibly Easy description book

Deliver safe, accurate care during electrocardiographic monitoring, with the newly updated

ECG Interpretation Made Incredibly Easy!

Sixth edition. This easy-to-follow, fully illustrated text explains the basics of cardiac physiology, then leads you through recognizing and treating arrhythmias, with step-by-step guidance on current medications, devices, and monitoring equipment. Take advantage of this real-world, expert nursing advice to reinforce your class materials, prepare for the NCLEX or certification exam, and strengthen your ECG interpretation skills.Features:· Coverage of topics including:o ECG fundamentals – cardiac anatomy and physiology; obtaining and interpreting a rhythm stripo Identifying and interpreting arrhythmias – atrial, junctional, ventricular, atrioventricular, and more· Hundreds of photos, illustrations, and diagrams explain key concepts and provide clear direction on vital procedures, including:o The 8-Step Method for interpreting a rhythm stripo Nonpharmacologic and pharmacologic treatments for arrhythmias, including pacemakers, ICDs, and antiarrhythmicso Obtaining and interpreting a 12-lead ECGo Troubleshooting equipment problems· Helpful practice questions and quick guides include:o End-of-book multiple choice Q&Ao Sample rhythm strips to help you practice your interpretation skillso A Quick Guide to arrhythmias· Special features:o Ages and stages – Identifies differences in ECGs and pacemaker needs, according to the patient’s ageo Now I get it – Clear-cut directions for performing complex procedures, such as using an automated external defibrillatoro Don’t skip this strip – Identifies the arrhythmias that have the most serious consequenceso Mixed signals – Insights on solving common problems in ECG monitoring and interpretationo I can’t waste time – Key points you need to know for conditions that require quick identification and treatmento Quick quiz – Questions with answers/explanations at end of every chapter, to help you remember vital points

