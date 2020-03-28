[Free] Donwload Pocket Anesthesia - Best book

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pocket Anesthesia
Part of the popular Pocket Notebook Series, Pocket Anesthesia, Third Edition is a practical, concise guide to anesthetic management of the most common perioperative conditions. Now fully revised and up to date, this portable handbook provides essential information needed by residents, anesthesiologists, CRNAs, and medical students on the wards and in the operating room. The third edition keeps you current with all that’s new in the field, including ACC/AHA guideline changes and new uses of anti-coagulants, stents, and approaches to pain management.Key Features:Provides fast access to the most relevant, evidence-based information in every area of anesthesiology, including drugs, intraoperative problems, differential diagnosis, common disease states, patient evaluation, and anesthetic considerations for each subspecialty.Features two new chapters on Enhanced Recovery After Surgery and Anesthesia for Bariatric Surgery.Includes enhanced content on recovery after surgery, ultrasonography, echocardiography, regional anesthesia, and chronic pain.Uses a reader-friendly, bulleted outline format with numerous tables, diagrams, and treatment algorithms throughout.
