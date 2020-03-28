[Free] Donwload Dosage Calculations Made Incredibly Easy - Best book

Dosage Calculations Made Incredibly Easy description book

Calculate correct dosages with safety and confidence, with the easy-to-follow nursing expertise of

Dosage Calculations Made Incredibly Easy! 5th edition

. This fully illustrated guide offers the complete how-to on calculating dosages for all drug forms and administration routes, with numerous practice exercises and seasoned guidance on interpreting drug orders accurately. Understand class materials more fully, get ready for the NCLEX or certification exam, or refresh your calculation skills with this enjoyable, colorful text.Your Incredible Easy editors know from experience that learning the basics isn't always easy so you'll find full coverage of topics including:o math basics such as fractions, decimals, and percentageso measurement systems and conversionso calculating oral, topical, liquid, and rectal drug dosageso calculating parenteral injections and IV infusionso calculating pediatric, obstetric, and critical care dosageso recording drug administrationAn easy-reference format with clearly worded, bulleted content demonstrated with numerous photos, illustrations, and diagrams will give you step-by-step direction on:o calculating dosages of all kinds o starting an infusion, including IV guidelineso choosing administration equipmento dealing with poor handwritingo understanding medication labels and drug Abbreviationso avoiding common drug errorsPlus, you'll get all of the learning aids, tips, and tricks that nurses have come to expect from the books in the Incredibly Easy series:• Full-color inserts include: improving patient safety by using infusion devices; the anatomy of a medication label• Appendices include: multiple choice Q&A; drug therapy conversions chart; dosage calculation formulas table; glossary with key terms and definitions• Before you give that drug! – Crucial advice on avoiding medication errors• Advice from the experts – Tips on ensuring accurate dosages• For math phobics only – Hints, tips, and drawings to help you dissolve math obstacles• Dosage drill - Real-life clinical dosage situations to practice your calculation skills on• Memory jogger - Fortifies content with easy-to-remember tips and formulas• Quick quiz - Questions with answers/explanations at end of every chapter to help you remember vital points

