Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards description book Prepare for success on in-training, certifying, and recertificatio...
Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book SYNOPSIS Prepare for success on in-training, certifying,...
Read as many eBooks you want!
Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
Read as many eBooks you want!
Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
Best Quality!
Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR
Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book

26 views

Published on

Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards description book
Prepare for success on in-training, certifying, and recertification exams! Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards is a high-yield study guide designed to maximize your study time and help you ace the written boards. A full-color, outline format features bulleted lists and numerous diagrams to facilitate quick memorization and information retrieval. It’s an ideal review resource for residents, CRNAs preparing for certification, and practitioners who need to recertify.
Key Features
22 succinct chapters cover the five content areas tested – basic sciences, clinical sciences, organ-based basic and clinical sciences, clinical subspecialties, and special problems or issues in anesthesiology.Content is presented in high-yield, digestible chunks using a full-color, outline format .Anesthesiology keywords are highlighted for quick memorization and retrieval.Recently identified knowledge gaps are addressed in each chapter.Every chapter concludes with five or more multiple choice questions and explanations .Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like:Complete content with enhanced navigationPowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the webCross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigationHighlighting tool for easier reference of key content throughout the textAbility to take and share notes with friends and colleaguesQuick reference tabbing to save your favorite content for future use
*************************
note:
The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above

Published in: Marketing
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book

  1. 1. Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards description book Prepare for success on in-training, certifying, and recertification exams! Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards is a high-yield study guide designed to maximize your study time and help you ace the written boards. A full-color, outline format features bulleted lists and numerous diagrams to facilitate quick memorization and information retrieval. It’s an ideal review resource for residents, CRNAs preparing for certification, and practitioners who need to recertify. Key Features 22 succinct chapters cover the five content areas tested – basic sciences, clinical sciences, organ-based basic and clinical sciences, clinical subspecialties, and special problems or issues in anesthesiology.Content is presented in high-yield, digestible chunks using a full-color, outline format .Anesthesiology keywords are highlighted for quick memorization and retrieval.Recently identified knowledge gaps are addressed in each chapter.Every chapter concludes with five or more multiple choice questions and explanations .Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like:Complete content with enhanced navigationPowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the webCross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigationHighlighting tool for easier reference of key content throughout the textAbility to take and share notes with friends and colleaguesQuick reference tabbing to save your favorite content for future use ************************* note: The download can be done on the last page or in the picture above
  2. 2. Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book SYNOPSIS Prepare for success on in-training, certifying, and recertification exams! Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards is a high-yield study guide designed to maximize your study time and help you ace the written boards. A full-color, outline format features bulleted lists and numerous diagrams to facilitate quick memorization and information retrieval. It’s an ideal review resource for residents, CRNAs preparing for certification, and practitioners who need to recertify. Key Features 22 succinct chapters cover the five content areas tested – basic sciences, clinical sciences, organ-based basic and clinical sciences, clinical subspecialties, and special problems or issues in anesthesiology.Content is presented in high-yield, digestible chunks using a full-color, outline format .Anesthesiology keywords are highlighted for quick memorization and retrieval.Recently identified knowledge gaps are addressed in each chapter.Every chapter concludes with five or more multiple choice questions and explanations .Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like:Complete content with enhanced navigationPowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the webCross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigationHighlighting tool for easier reference of key content throughout the textAbility to take and share notes with friends and colleaguesQuick reference tabbing to save your favorite content for future use SIGN UP TO READ OR DOWNLOAD Link in Description, enjoy,
  3. 3. Read as many eBooks you want!
  4. 4. Secure Scanned, No Virus Detected
  5. 5. Thousands of eBooks to choose from - Hottest new releases.
  6. 6. Read as many eBooks you want!
  7. 7. Click it and Read it! - no waiting to download movies, its instant!
  8. 8. Best Quality!
  9. 9. Guaranteed to save time and money - Its quick and hassle free.
  10. 10. It works on your TV, PC or MAC!
  11. 11. Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book click the link below to download and join us NEXT PAGE OR

×