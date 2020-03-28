Download Ebook Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards - Best book

Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards description book

Prepare for success on in-training, certifying, and recertification exams! Anesthesia Review: Blasting the Boards is a high-yield study guide designed to maximize your study time and help you ace the written boards. A full-color, outline format features bulleted lists and numerous diagrams to facilitate quick memorization and information retrieval. It’s an ideal review resource for residents, CRNAs preparing for certification, and practitioners who need to recertify.

Key Features

22 succinct chapters cover the five content areas tested – basic sciences, clinical sciences, organ-based basic and clinical sciences, clinical subspecialties, and special problems or issues in anesthesiology.Content is presented in high-yield, digestible chunks using a full-color, outline format .Anesthesiology keywords are highlighted for quick memorization and retrieval.Recently identified knowledge gaps are addressed in each chapter.Every chapter concludes with five or more multiple choice questions and explanations .Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like:Complete content with enhanced navigationPowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the webCross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigationHighlighting tool for easier reference of key content throughout the textAbility to take and share notes with friends and colleaguesQuick reference tabbing to save your favorite content for future use

