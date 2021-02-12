Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
In this age of growing competition, there is often a dilemma that entrepreneurs have to face and that is which one to choo...
andheri east, it is essential to first look at the pros and cons of each one. Merits of furnished office space A furnished...
office spaces is quite high. Also, this kind of office space is a liability on the tenant. This happens when any damage oc...
Add: 9th Floor, Tower B, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39,Gurugram,Haryana - 122003, India Mob No: +91 Mobile: 9999466688 Ema...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Furnished Vs Unfurnished Rent Office Space In Andheri East

8 views

Published on

Offices today can either be furnished or unfurnished.Both of them have their own sets of merits and demerits.Check out all of them before finalizing on the one you like.

Published in: Real Estate
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Furnished Vs Unfurnished Rent Office Space In Andheri East

  1. 1. In this age of growing competition, there is often a dilemma that entrepreneurs have to face and that is which one to choose-either an unfurnished office space or a furnished office space for rent. In order to decide which office space layout is better if you are thinking to rent one in
  2. 2. andheri east, it is essential to first look at the pros and cons of each one. Merits of furnished office space A furnished office can be used immediately. You can start working immediately without affecting the company operations. You can also save on your time. You can look for a Specific office space for rent in Chennai. Demerits of furnished office space Owing to the kind of amenities that these office spaces offer, the leasing value of these
  3. 3. office spaces is quite high. Also, this kind of office space is a liability on the tenant. This happens when any damage occurs to the office space and the tenant is held responsible for the damage. Merits of unfurnished office space An unfurnished office space is more flexible than a furnished one in the sense that one can customize it according to the business requirements. Also, the average cost of this office is much low and it is not a liability as well. The only big disadvantage of this office space is you need lot of time in managing it. Conclusion The merits of an unfurnished office space are more than those of a furnished one but you must decide very carefully before choosing one in andheri east.
  4. 4. Add: 9th Floor, Tower B, Unitech Cyber Park, Sector 39,Gurugram,Haryana - 122003, India Mob No: +91 Mobile: 9999466688 Email us: hello@oyoworkspaces.com https://www.workflobyoyo.com/ Our Social Network: https://www.facebook.com/workflobyoyo https://twitter.com/oyoworkflo https://www.linkedin.com/company/workflo-by- oyo/ https://in.pinterest.com/Workflobyoyo/ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJMj4hqwCn28- c 9FSjOJ3Qg

×