  1. 1. Get Ready To Learn All About Hotels! You need a good home away from home when you travel. The right hotel can feel safe, inviting and a place to recharge for your adventures on the road. The wrong hotel can leave you drained and even more stressed than you already are from travel. Use the ideas and advice from the following paragraphs to find the right hotels for your coming trips. To keep your packing to a minimum on a long trip to one destination, choose a hotel that offers a coin laundry facility. This way, you don't have to pack as much, and when you are about halfway through your trip, you can wash and dry everything. When it's almost time to go, repeat the process so you don't get home with a bunch of dirty clothes. To ensure that you get the best service from the custodial staff at a hotel, leave a few dollars each morning for each bed that you use. This nominal cost will help you get rooms that receive the little extras, such as a towel or two more, or even an extra pillow. Use sensible safety and security precautions when you stay at a hotel. Find out where all the fire exits are in case of an emergency. Also, note where the nearby fire extinguishers are located. If you have any valuables, keep them in the safe at the desk or in the room. When planning a vacation, be sure to make all of your hotel reservations well in advance. In this way, you can lock in lower rates. If you have some flexibility regarding when you take your vacation, be sure to find out about off season rates. Very often, the rate you pay in non-peak times of year is significantly lower. Be sure to check for online deals. Most of the time, you can get cheaper deals by taking a few minutes to search for them on the Internet. It is a great way to choose your hotel. You will find deals this way that the hotels won't tell you about over the phone. It can be hard to know how to select good hotels. Joining a just click the next webpage travel club can be a very smart choice if you do a lot of traveling. Your travel club will provide you with hotel guide materials. Representatives can answer your questions, help you choose hotels and even help
  2. 2. you plan and book your reservations. Look into club-level rates. While these rooms are more expensive up front, they typically offer a great value. For example, included in the price could be breakfast or dessert, Wi-Fi service or other perks, like drinks and snacks. See what is offered and decide if the extra cost is worth it to you. When booking a hotel stay, always check the Internet. There are many travel sites located online that let you compare prices for hotel located in the city of your choosing. Additionally, you can save a lot of money by booking your stay during the weekdays. Weekend rates tend to be higher than weekday stays. To save money on a trip when you are traveling with a large family, choose a hotel that offers a free breakfast. Even if it's just continental fare, you're saving a significant amount of money by cutting out having to pay for that one meal each day on the road. If you are going to stay in a hotel, be sure to give them a call the day before you are due to arrive. Hotels are not responsible for calling guests to confirm their reservation; that is up to the guest. Always call the hotel to be sure your room is https://www.expedia.com/Hotels still reserved. If you have a little one with you, remember that hotel rooms aren't usually set up for babies. Don't forget to pack a few things so that you can baby proof the space. For example, an outlet cover is small but it plays a big role in keeping your child safe. Follow a hotel chain you are thinking about reserving with on social media. Deals and promotions are often promoted first or sometimes only on Facebook and Twitter. Introduce yourself to hotel employees through social media to see if you can get any tips from them on booking a great deal. Making a long distance call from a hotel room should be avoided. Rather, use a web tool. Hotels usually have Wi-Fi, so you can call using Skype. You can stay connected with friends, family and business colleagues this way, rather than making expensive long distance calls. If your hotel offers a kid's club, and you are considering leaving your child there, take a few precautions. Find out if the staff has undergone background checks and ask about the child to adult ratio. In addition, ask what the procedure is for picking up the child. You want to make sure that someone can't just walk up and leave with your little one. If you want to save money when booking a hotel room, call the hotel directly. Tell them you're interested in receiving a good deal. Let them know of any discount you may qualify for. This can include government rates, senior rates, auto association cards or rates for business travelers. If you are looking for the least expensive hotel room, sometimes just asking for it does the trick. People don't take this simple step sometimes. They take the room that is offered by the front desk, yet there could be a cheaper alternative still in stock. Just ask, and you could be rewarded. Check out the prices at the hotel website. Sometimes the hotel website will have deals that trump the hotel discount websites out there. Before you pick a deal be sure to do this due diligence. You can even call the hotel to ask if they have any unpublished rates. You can get a great room and spend too much, or you can save a lot and get a room that frankly scares you. But in between those choices is a wide variety of rooms that have the best of both worlds. So use the guidelines above to help you get the amenities you want at a price you can easily
  3. 3. afford.

