Hire a Storyboard Artist from Woodhead Creative

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The storyboard artist creates visual guides for the director, Illustration timing, and general flow of a film scene. The storyboard artist will typically work with a script supervisor, director, and art department to ensure all their needs are met. Learn more about them inside: woodheadcreative.com