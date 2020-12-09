READ ONLINE* Jew(ish)

For author Matt Greene, ?ish? was probably the most important part of being Jewish. Yes his family had Friday-night dinners, and yes they kept a kosher house, but somehow it was never the most important part of his identity. He wasn?t even sure what he was supposed to be believing in. And yet he had to contend with the responsibility of his ancestry. That?s what first struck me about this book?how tradition and expectation sit heavily on one?s shoulders, and how Greene offers a fresh new voice for the generations of Jews who were born after the Holocaust. .

