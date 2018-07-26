----<>----

SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :

YOU CAN KNOW THE SECRETS OF GOD AND USE THAT KNOWLEDGE TO TRANSFORM THE WORLD AROUND YOU! People are paying millions of dollars for information and understanding on matters like business, economics, and politics. God has the answers, and he has made his secrets discoverable to every seeking believer in a close relationship with him. In GOD SECRETS, you ll learn how to: Gain access to God s deep knowledge and wisdom. Share God s mindset. Inspire and empower others with God s thoughts and dreams. Use words of knowledge in everyday life scenarios. Connect with his love for all of his creation, which includes you. Did you know you can grow in Words of Knowledge? Paul encourages believers in 1 Corinthians to follow after love and to eagerly desire the gifts of the Spirit. He would never tell us to pursue something or give us hope for certain gifts if we couldn t engage them! Words of Knowledge is one of the revelatory gifts that we can grow and strengthen just like any other spiritual gift. God loves to tell us specific information about people that we wouldn t naturally know on our own! God has been known to reveal birthdates, anniversaries, family nicknames, pet names, and even bank account numbers at times! The sharing of these personal details help us to develop trust and strong connection to the Lord. It produces faith to believe that God deeply loves us and that He truly does have plans to prosper us and give us hope for the future! Journey with Shawn as he lays out his understanding of this gift in a relatable way, and gain a fresh perspective on God s direction for your business, your household, your worldview, and your spiritual life. GOD WANTS YOU TO DISCOVER HIS SECRETS. IT WILL CHANGE YOU AND THE WORLD AROUND YOU.

BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Shawn Bolz

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-4

-Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

-Format : PDF

-Seller information : Shawn Bolz ( 2✮ )

----<>----

