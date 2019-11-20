Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism,...
[GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism,...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Julia Lawlessq Pages : 224 pagesq Publisher : Conari Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 157324614Xq ISBN...
DISCRIPSI The definitive AZ reference guide to essential aromatherapy oils. Aromatherapy expert Julia Lawless shares her e...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism, Health, and Well Being |E-BOOKS library

3 views

Published on

The definitive AZ reference guide to essential aromatherapy oils. Aromatherapy expert Julia Lawless shares her extensive knowledge in this detailed and systematic survey of more than 190 essential aromatherapy oils. From commonly used oils such as lavender and tea tree oils to the more obscure oils including deertounge, oakmoss, cananga, and angelica, The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils offers a wide variety of uses and cures for everything from wrinkles to kidney stones.The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils gives detailed information on the most commonly available and widely used flower oils and aromatics including:the exact origins, synonyms, and related plantsmethods of extractionthe herbal/folk tradition for each plantthe uses of each plantaromatherapy applicationshome and commercial usesThis easytouse volume lets you access essential information in a variety of ways with a Therapeutic Index, a Botanical Index, and Botanical Classifications, plus safety information.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism, Health, and Well Being |E-BOOKS library

  1. 1. [GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism, Health, and Well Being |E-BOOKS library
  2. 2. [GIFT IDEAS]The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils: The Complete Guide to the Use of Aromatic Oils In Aromatherapy, Herbalism, Health, and Well Being |E-BOOKS library The definitive AZ reference guide to essential aromatherapy oils. Aromatherapy expert Julia Lawless shares her extensive knowledge in this detailed and systematic survey of more than 190 essential aromatherapy oils. From commonly used oils such as lavender and tea tree oils to the more obscure oils including deertounge, oakmoss, cananga, and angelica, The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils offers a wide variety of uses and cures for everything from wrinkles to kidney stones.The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils gives detailed information on the most commonly available and widely used flower oils and aromatics including:the exact origins, synonyms, and related plantsmethods of extractionthe herbal/folk tradition for each plantthe uses of each plantaromatherapy applicationshome and commercial usesThis easytouse volume lets you access essential information in a variety of ways with a Therapeutic Index, a Botanical Index, and Botanical Classifications, plus safety information.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Julia Lawlessq Pages : 224 pagesq Publisher : Conari Pressq Language :q ISBN-10 : 157324614Xq ISBN-13 : 9781573246149q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI The definitive AZ reference guide to essential aromatherapy oils. Aromatherapy expert Julia Lawless shares her extensive knowledge in this detailed and systematic survey of more than 190 essential aromatherapy oils. From commonly used oils such as lavender and tea tree oils to the more obscure oils including deertounge, oakmoss, cananga, and angelica, The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils offers a wide variety of uses and cures for everything from wrinkles to kidney stones.The Encyclopedia of Essential Oils gives detailed information on the most commonly available and widely used flower oils and aromatics including:the exact origins, synonyms, and related plantsmethods of extractionthe herbal/folk tradition for each plantthe uses of each plantaromatherapy applicationshome and commercial usesThis easytouse volume lets you access essential information in a variety of ways with a Therapeutic Index, a Botanical Index, and Botanical Classifications, plus safety information.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×