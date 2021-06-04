E-book Download Creative Haven Country Farm Scenes Coloring Book: Relax & Find Your True Colors (Creative Haven Coloring Books) Full Online

Colorists can relax and unwind with this beautiful book illustrating life on the farm. Thirty-one idyllic scenes include everything from cows in the meadow and chickens in the hen house to fields of flowers and fresh vegetable stands. These realistically rendered images will make you want to Live, Laugh, Farm — and of course, color! Pages are perforated and printed on one side only for easy removal and display. Specially designed for experienced colorists, Country Farm Scenes and other Creative Haven® adult coloring books offer an escape to a world of inspiration and artistic fulfillment. Each title is also an effective and fun-filled way to relax and reduce stress.



