Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Certain Girls free books audio Certain Girls free books audio LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
Certain Girls free books audio The eagerly-awaited follow-up to Jennifer Weiner's blockbuster bestseller, Good in Bed List...
Certain Girls free books audio Written By: Jennifer Weiner. Narrated By: Julie Dretzin, Rachel Botchan Publisher: Simon & ...
Certain Girls free books audio Download Full Version Certain Girls Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Certain Girls free books audio

5 views

Published on

Certain Girls free books audio

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Certain Girls free books audio

  1. 1. Certain Girls free books audio Certain Girls free books audio LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Certain Girls free books audio The eagerly-awaited follow-up to Jennifer Weiner's blockbuster bestseller, Good in Bed Listeners fell in love with Cannie Shapiro, the smart, sharp-tongued, bighearted heroine of Good in Bed. Now Cannie's back. After her debut novel -- a fictionalized (and highly sexualized) version of her life -- became an overnight bestseller, she dropped out of the public eye and turned to writing science fiction under a pseudonym. She's happily married and has settled into a life that's wonderfully predictable. As preparations for her daughter Joy's bat mitzvah begin, everything seems right in Cannie's world. Then Joy discovers the novel Cannie wrote years before and suddenly finds herself faced with what she thinks is the truth about her own conception -- the story her mother hid from her all her life. When Cannie's husband surprises her by saying he wants to have a baby, the family is forced to reconsider their history, their future, and what it means to be truly happy. Radiantly funny and tender, with Weiner's whip-smart dialogue and sharp observations of modern life, Certain Girls is an unforgettable story about love, loss, and the enduring bonds of family.
  3. 3. Certain Girls free books audio Written By: Jennifer Weiner. Narrated By: Julie Dretzin, Rachel Botchan Publisher: Simon & Schuster Date: March 2011 Duration: 14 hours 42 minutes
  4. 4. Certain Girls free books audio Download Full Version Certain Girls Audio OR Get now

×