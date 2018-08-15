Successfully reported this slideshow.
Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free

Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free

Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free

  Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free
  2. 2. Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free An exciting new take on the bestselling Willow Falls series from middle-grade superstar Wendy Mass. ​ In 11 BIRTHDAYS, FINALLY, 13 GIFTS, and THE LAST PRESENT, we've seen the kids of Willow Falls in different magical situations. With GRACEFUL, the tables are turned--this time it's a kid who's doing the magic. Grace has powers to alter people's fates, and is guided by hints left behind by Angelica, the magician from the first books. It's supposed to take a few years for Grace's powers to return full force--but something's affecting the magic in the town of Willow Falls, and Grace needs to do something now! ​ Luckily, she's got the help of all her friends...if she can just keep them safe from their own choices and all the pizza her powers produce--which is much harder than she ever imagined. ​ Family, friendship, and everyday magic--nobody does it better than Wendy Mass!
  3. 3. Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free Written By: Wendy Mass. Narrated By: Kathleen McInerney Publisher: Scholastic Inc. Date: May 2015 Duration: 5 hours 24 minutes
  Graceful Audiobook Free | Graceful online audiobooks free

