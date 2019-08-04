https://www.audiobooks.com/audiobook/innocent-in-death/147578

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Innocent�in�Death The�death�of�history�teacher�Craig�Foster�devastated�his�young�wife,�who'd�sent�him�off�to�work�that�morning�with�a� lovingly�packed�lunch.�It�shocked�his�colleagues�at�the�Upper�West�Side�private�school.�And�as�for�the�ten�year�old� girls�who�found�him�in�his�classroom�in�a�pool�of�bodily�fluids,�they�may�have�been�traumatized�for�life.�Lieutenant� Eve�Dallas,�of�course,�is�more�hardened�to�murder�cases.�And�this�is�clearly�a�murder�case.�That�lovingly�packed� lunch�was�tainted�with�deadly�ricin.�And�Mr.�Foster's�colleagues,�shocked�as�they�may�be,�have�some�shocking� secrets�of�their�own.�It's�Eve's�job�to�get�a�feel�for�all�the�potential�suspects,�and�find�out�why�someone�would�have� done�this�to�a�man�who�seemed�so�inoffensive,�so�pleasant...so�innocent.�Now�Magdelana�Percell���there's�someone Eve�can�picture�as�a�murder�victim.�Possibly�at�Eve's�own�hands.�The�slinky�blonde���an�old�flame�of�her�billionaire� husband,�Roarke,�from�his�days�on�the�wrong�side�of�the�law���has�turned�up�in�New�York,�and�she's�anything�but� innocent.�Unfortunately,�Roarke�seems�blind�to�Magdelana's�manipulation,�but�not�to�her�shapely�figure�and� flirtatious�ways.�And�he�insists�that�the�occasional�lunch�or�business�meeting�with�her�is�nothing�to�worry�about...and� none�of�Eve's�business.�Eve's�so�unnerved�by�the�situation�that�she�finds�it�hard�to�focus�on�the�Foster�case.�Still,� she'll�have�to�put�aside�her�anger,�jealousy,�and�heartbreak,�for�a�while�at�least���because�another�man�has�just� turned�up�dead,�and�the�case�is�taking�some�strange�turns�and�hitting�some�frustrating�dead�ends.�Eve�knows�all�too� well�that�innocence�can�be�a�façade.�Keeping�that�in�mind�may�help�her�solve�this�case�at�last.�But�it�may�also�tear� apart�her�marriage.
