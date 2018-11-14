Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook |...
Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Marcus Aurelius was the Roman Emperor from 161 ...
Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Written By: Marcus Aurelius. Narrated By: James...
Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Download Full Version Meditations Audio OR List...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook

3 views

Published on

Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook

  1. 1. Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Marcus Aurelius was the Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD, and during that time, he kept several collections of journals that contained personal notes, militaristic strategy, and ideas on Stoic philosophy. While unlikely that he ever intended to publicly publish these journals, there is no real official title, so most often "Meditations" is used because of his in depth writings on philosophy. These journals give an introspective look at how and why Marcus Aurelius' operated as an emperor. This informative piece of history contains twelve sections that each chronicle different parts of Aurelius' life, including his source of guidance, self-improvement tips, and his ideas on how to analyze yourself and adjust your attitude to become a better person or leader.
  3. 3. Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Written By: Marcus Aurelius. Narrated By: James Foster Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC Date: August 2016 Duration: 4 hours 33 minutes
  4. 4. Best Meditations by Marcus Aurelius Audiobook | Best Non-Fiction audiobook Download Full Version Meditations Audio OR Listen now

×