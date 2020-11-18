Creative markers make instant happy art, with practically no prep time, quick drying, and an amazing range of brilliant colors to choose from! Discover how easy it is to successfully use markers for coloring, sketching, illustration, mixed media, and more. Angelea Van Dam, the professional artist behind Hello Angel coloring books, reveals her marker secrets in this creative workbook for absolute beginners. She offers a comprehensive guide to the different kinds of art markers, brush pens, and paint markers available today, with advice on selecting tip shape, ink base, price range, and more. Angelea explains everything from basic color theory to simple techniques for shading, blending, and design, with step-by-step instructions and handy tips. Practice your new skills with fun interactive exercises, printed on high-quality artist paper.

