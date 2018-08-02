Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
PDF Nursing Diagnosis Handbook An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care 11e Ebook
1.
PDF Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning
Care, 11e Ebook
2.
Book Details
Author : Betty J. Ackley MSN EdS RN ,Gail B. Ladwig MSN RN ,Mary
Beth Flynn Makic RN PhD CNS CCNS CCRN
Pages : 1008
Binding : Paperback
Brand : Mosby
ISBN : 0323322247
3.
Description
Ackley's Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care, 11th Edition helps practicing nurses and nursing students select
appropriate nursing diagnoses and write care plans with ease and confidence. This convenient handbook shows you how to correlate nursing diagnoses with
known information about clients on the basis of assessment findings, established medical or psychiatric diagnoses, and the current treatment plan. Extensively
revised and updated with the new 2015-2017 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, it integrates the NIC and NOC taxonomies, evidence-based nursing
interventions, and adult, pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, and client/family teaching and discharge planning considerations to guide you in creating
unique, individualized care plans.
4.
If you want to download this book, click link in the next page
5.
Download or read Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: An Evidence-Based
Guide to Planning Care, 11e by click link below
Download or read Nursing Diagnosis Handbook: An Evidence-Based Guide to Planning Care, 11e
OR
Be the first to comment