Experimental research design presentation/ Yarmouk

WELCOME TO THE PRESENTATIN
PREPARED FOR : Prof. Dina Al Jamal PREPARED BY : Wejdan Zghoul
EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
INTRODUCTION… Experimental is most scientifically sophisticated research method. It is defined as ‘observation under cont...
TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN
CONCEPT… True experimental research designs are those where researchers have complete control over the extraneous variabl...
ESSENTIAL CHARACTERISTICS… A true experimental research design must essentially consist of the following three characteri...
MANIPULATION: Manipulation refers to conscious control of the independent variable by the researcher through treatment or...
CONTROL: Control is another essential element of true experimental design. Control refers to use of control group & cont...
RANDOMIZATION: Randomization means that every subject has an equal chance of being assigned to experimental or of study s...
METHODS OF RANDOMIZATION: Random assignment of subject may done with simple flip of a coin for each subject; if coin land...
TYPES OF THRUE EXPERIEMNTAL DESIGN
True Experiential Design Post-test only Factorial Pretest post-test only Crossover Solomon 4 groups Randomized block
POST-TEST-ONLY CONTROL DESIGN: Composed of two randomly assigned group, i.e. experimental & control, but neither of which...
PRETEST-POST-TEST-ONLY DESIGN In this research designs, subjects are randomly assigned to either the experimental pr the ...
SOLOMON FOUR-GROUP DESIGN There are two experimental groups (experimental group 1 & experimental group 2) & two control g...
Random assignment Exp. Group 1 Control Group 1 Exp. Group 2 Control Group 2 pretest treatment Post-test pretest Post-test treatment Post-test Post-test
FACTORIAL DESIGN In factorial design, researcher manipulates two or more independent variables simultaneously to observe ...
RANDOMIZED BLOCK DESIGN Control of inherent differences between experimental subjects & differences in experimental condi...
CROSSOVER DESIGN In this design, subjects are exposed to more than one treatment, where subjects are randomly assigned to...
ADVANTAGES OF TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Experimental research designs are considered the most powerful designs to establis...
Conditions not found in a natural setting can be created in an experimental setting, where the independent variable is ma...
DISADVANTAGES OF TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Most of the times, the results of experimental research designs cannot be repli...
In experimental studies conducted in natural settings like hospitals or community, it is not possible to impose control o...
QUASI – EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
INTRODUCTION… Quasi-experimental research design involves the manipulation of independent variable to observe to effect o...
MAIN CHARACTERISTICS… Manipulation of the independent variables to observe the effects on the dependant variables. Lack ...
TYPES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Nonrandomized control group design Time-series design
NONRANDOMIZED CONTROL GROUP DESIGN It is also known as the ‘nonequivalent control group design’. This design is identica...
Exp. group Control group Pretest Pretest Treatment Post-test Post-test
TIME-SERIES DESIGN This design is useful when the experimenter wants to measure the effects of a treatment over a long pe...
ADVANTAGES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Quasi-experimental designs are more frequently used because they are more practic...
DISADVANTAGES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN There is no control over extraneous variables influencing the dependant variab...
PRE– EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
This research design is considered very weak, because the researcher has very little control over the experiment TYPES OF...
ONE-SHOT CASE DESIGN In this research design, a single experimental group is exposed to a treatment & observations are ma...
ONE-GROUP PRETEST-POSTTEST DESIGN It is the simplest type of pre-experimental design, where only the experimental group i...
Exp. group Pretest Treatment Post-test
ADVANTAGES OF PRE-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN: oVery simple & convenient to conduct these studies in natural settings, especially ...
Thank You
  1. 1. WELCOME TO THE PRESENTATIN
  2. 2. PREPARED FOR : Prof. Dina Al Jamal PREPARED BY : Wejdan Zghoul
  3. 3. EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
  INTRODUCTION… Experimental is most scientifically sophisticated research method. It is defined as 'observation under controlled conditions. Experimental research design are concerned with examination of the effect of independent variable on the dependent variable, where the independent variable is manipulated through treatment or intervention(s), & the effect of those interventions is observed on the dependant variable.
  TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN
  CONCEPT… True experimental research designs are those where researchers have complete control over the extraneous variables & can predictconfidently that the observed effect on the dependable variable is only due to the manipulation of the independent variable.
  ESSENTIAL CHARACTERISTICS… A true experimental research design must essentially consist of the following three characteristics: Manipulation Control Randomization
  MANIPULATION: Manipulation refers to conscious control of the independent variable by the researcher through treatment or intervention(s) to observe its effect on the dependent variable. In other words, it is a conscious act by the researcher, where he or she varies the independent variable & observes the effect that manipulation has on the dependant variable of interest.
  CONTROL: Control is another essential element of true experimental design. Control refers to use of control group & controlling the effects of extraneous variables on the dependent variable in which researcher is interested. The subject in the control & experimental groups are similar in number & characteristics, but the subject in the control group receive no experimental treatment or any intervention at all.
  RANDOMIZATION: Randomization means that every subject has an equal chance of being assigned to experimental or of study subjects on a random basis. Through random assignment of subject under experimental or control group, chances of systemic bias is eliminated. Randomization is used in true experimental research design to minimize the threat of internal validity of the study & to eliminate the effect of extraneous variables on dependent variables. Through randomization, on average the characteristics of the subject in experimental & control groups are similar, thus influence of extraneous variables on dependant variable is eliminated by dispersing the variability of the subject characteristics equally in both the groups.
  METHODS OF RANDOMIZATION: Random assignment of subject may done with simple flip of a coin for each subject; if coin lands on its 'head', subjects are assigned to first group & with 'tail' subjects are assigned to control group. Another possible method is to write the names of the subjects on slips of paper & put the slips into a bowl & then draw lots. The first designated numbers of subjects are placed in one group, & rest are assigned under another group. Thirdly a random table may be used to facilitate the randomization process. In this method, blind-folded subjects choose a number from a table of number horizontally (row) or vertically (columns), till a requisite number is reached for both experimental & control groups. Computer-assisted random sequences also may be used for the random assignment of the subjects
  TYPES OF THRUE EXPERIEMNTAL DESIGN
True Experiential Design Post-test only Factorial Pretest post-test only Crossover Solomon 4 groups Randomized block
  POST-TEST-ONLY CONTROL DESIGN: Composed of two randomly assigned group, i.e. experimental & control, but neither of which is pretested before the implementation of treatment on the experimental group. In addition, while treatment is implement on the experimental group only, post-test observation is carried out on both the group to assess the effect of manipulation. This design can be helpful in situations where it is not possible to pretest the subjects. For example, to study the effect of an educational intervention related to urinary incontinence on the subsequent help-seeking behavior of older adults.
  PRETEST-POST-TEST-ONLY DESIGN In this research designs, subjects are randomly assigned to either the experimental pr the control group. The effect of the dependent variable on both the groups is seen before the treatment (pretest). Later, the treatment is carried out on experimental group only, & after-treatment observation of dependant variable is made on both the groups to examine the effect of the manipulation of independent variable on dependant variable. For example, such a design could be used for 'an experimental study to assess the effectiveness of cognitive behavioral therapy interventions for patients with breast cancer.'
  SOLOMON FOUR-GROUP DESIGN There are two experimental groups (experimental group 1 & experimental group 2) & two control groups (control group 1 & control group 2). Initially, the investigator randomly assigns subjects to the four groups. Out of the four groups, only experimental group 1 & control group1 receives the pretest, followed by the treatment to the experimental group 1 & experimental group 2. Finally, all the four groups receive post-test, where the effects of the dependant variables of the study are observed & comparison is made of the four groups to assess the effect of independent variable (experimental treatment) on the dependant variable.
  Random assignment Exp. Group 1 Control Group 1 Exp. Group 2 Control Group 2 pretest treatment Post-test pretest Post-test treatment Post-test Post-test
  FACTORIAL DESIGN In factorial design, researcher manipulates two or more independent variables simultaneously to observe their effects on the dependant variables. This design is useful when there are more than two independent variables, called factors to be tested. For example, a researcher wants to observe the effect of two different protocols of mouth care on prevention of VAP when performed at different frequencies in a day. This design also facilitates the testing of several hypothesis at a single time. Typical factorial design incorporates 2X2 or 2X3 factorial, but it can be in any combination. The first number (α) refers to the independent variables or the type of experimental treatments, & the second number (β) refers to the level or frequency of the treatment.
  RANDOMIZED BLOCK DESIGN Control of inherent differences between experimental subjects & differences in experimental conditions is one of the difficult problems faced by researcher in biological sciences. When there are a large number of experimental comparison groups, the randomized block design is used to bring homogeneity among selected different groups. This is simple method to reducethe variability among the treatment groups by a more homogeneous combination of the subjects through randomized block design.
  CROSSOVER DESIGN In this design, subjects are exposed to more than one treatment, where subjects are randomly assigned to different orders of treatment. It is also known as 'repeat measures design'. This design is more efficient in establishing the highest possible similarity among subjects exposed to different conditions, where groups compared obviously have equal distribution of characteristics. Through crossover design is considered as an extremely powerful research design, sometimes it is not effective because when subjects are exposed to two different conditions, their responses of the second condition may be influenced by their experience in the first condition.
  ADVANTAGES OF TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Experimental research designs are considered the most powerful designs to establish the causal relationship between independent & dependant variables. Where the purpose of research is explanation, causal relationship may be established among the variables by experimentation, especially in studies involving physical objects, where the variables are more easily controlled than in human studies. In this studies, the controlled environment in which the study is conducted can yield a greater degree of purity in observation.
  Conditions not found in a natural setting can be created in an experimental setting, where the independent variable is manipulated by investigator. In the experimental approach, we can often create conditions in a short period of time that may take years to occur naturally. For example, in genetic studies we can breed strains in very small time, which would take a long time in nature to occur. When the experiment is conducted in a laboratory, experimental unit, or other specialized research setting, it is removed from the pressure & problems of real-life situations & the researcher can pursue his or her studies in a more leisurely, careful, & concentrated way.
  DISADVANTAGES OF TRUE EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Most of the times, the results of experimental research designs cannot be replicated in studies conducted on human beings due to ethical problems. For certain research problems, because of the danger to physical & psychological health of the human subjects, it is not possible to conduct experiments on human beings. Many of the human variables neither have valid measurable criteria nor instruments to measure them. For example, patient welfare or level of wellness cannot be measured on any scale or by any instrument. In these situations, if a refined experimental design is used, there may be a mismatch of research design & the variable- measuring instruments.
  In experimental studies conducted in natural settings like hospitals or community, it is not possible to impose control over extraneous variables. Another disadvantage of the experimental research design is that it is very difficult to get cooperation from the study participants, because it may involve medical or surgical treatment or intervention, which may make the prospective subjects reluctant to participate in researchstudy.
  QUASI – EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
  INTRODUCTION… Quasi-experimental research design involves the manipulation of independent variable to observe to effect on dependant variable, but it lacks at least one of the two characteristics of the true experimental design; randomization or a control group. In other words, quasi-experimental designs have an element of manipulation but lack at least one of the other two properties that characterize true experiments; randomization or a control group. Quasi-experimental designs are generally usedto establish the causality (effect of independent variable on dependent variable) in situations where researchers are not able to randomly assign the subjects to groups or for various reasons no control group is available for an experimental study.
  MAIN CHARACTERISTICS… Manipulation of the independent variables to observe the effects on the dependant variables. Lack of at least one of the two other essential characteristics of the true experiment, i.e. random assignment of subject or a control group. Quasi-independent variables are used instead of true independent variables. Where independent variable is not manipulates in complete controller situations.
  TYPES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Nonrandomized control group design Time-series design
  NONRANDOMIZED CONTROL GROUP DESIGN It is also known as the 'nonequivalent control group design'. This design is identical to the pretest-posttest control group design, except there is no random assignment of subjects in experimental & control groups. In this design, experimental & control groups are selected without randomization, & dependent variables are observed in experimental as well as control groups before the intervention. Later, the experimental group receives treatment & after that posttest observation of dependant variables is carried out for both the groups to assess the effect of treatment on experiment group.
  Exp. group Control group Pretest Pretest Treatment Post-test Post-test
  TIME-SERIES DESIGN This design is useful when the experimenter wants to measure the effects of a treatment over a long period of time. The experimenter would continue to administer the treatment & measure the effects a number of times during the course of the experiment. Generally it is a single-subject research, in which the researcher carries out an experiment on an individual or on a small number of individuals, by alternating between administering & then withdrawing the treatment to determine the effectiveness of the intervention.
Exp. group O1 O3O2 O3O2O1Treatment
  ADVANTAGES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN Quasi-experimental designs are more frequently used because they are more practical & feasible to conduct research studies in nursing, where in the absence of a large sample size, randomization &/ or availability of control groups are not always possible. This design is more suitable for real-world natural setting than true experimental research designs. It allows researchers to evaluate the impact of quasi- independent variables under naturally occurring conditions. It may be able to establishing casual relationship. Wherein some of the hypotheses are practically answered through this design only.
  DISADVANTAGES OF QUASI-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN There is no control over extraneous variables influencing the dependant variables. The absence of a control group or lack of control over the research setting makes the results of this design less reliable & weak for the establishment of casual relationship between independent & dependant variables.
  PRE– EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN
  This research design is considered very weak, because the researcher has very little control over the experiment TYPES OF PRE-EXPERIMENTAL RESEARCH DESIGN: oOne-shot case design oOne-group pretest-posttest design
  ONE-SHOT CASE DESIGN In this research design, a single experimental group is exposed to a treatment & observations are made after the implementation of that treatment. There is no random assignment of subjects to the experimental group & no control group at all.
Exp. group Treatment Post-test
  ONE-GROUP PRETEST-POSTTEST DESIGN It is the simplest type of pre-experimental design, where only the experimental group is selected as the study subjects. A pretest observation of the dependant variables is made before implementation of the treatment to the selected group, the treatment is administered, & finally a posttest observation of dependant variables is carried out to assess the effect of treatment on the group. Someresearcher also argue this design as sub type of quasi-experimental research design. However in absence of both randomization & control group. This design ethically can not be placed under the classification of quasi-experimental research design.
  Exp. group Pretest Treatment Post-test
  ADVANTAGES OF PRE-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN: oVery simple & convenient to conduct these studies in natural settings, especially in nursing. oMost suitable design for the beginners in the field of experimental research. DISADVANTAGES OF PRE-EXPERIMENTAL DESIGN: oConsidered a very weak experimental design to establish casual relationship between independent & dependant variables, because it controls no threat to internal validity. oIt has very little control over the research. oIt has a higher threat to internal validity of research, & may have a selection bias, which can be very serious threats for in using this particular design.
  Thank You

×