Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Almost Midnight Audiobook download | Almost Mi...
Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac A vampire and a werewolf who never fit in. A w...
Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Written By: C. C. Hunter. Narrated By: Katie S...
Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Almost Midnight Audio OR...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac

2 views

Published on

Almost Midnight Audiobook download | Almost Midnight Audiobook free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac

  1. 1. Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Almost Midnight Audiobook download | Almost Midnight Audiobook free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac A vampire and a werewolf who never fit in. A witch whose spells don't always work as planned. And a mysterious new guy who's hiding something. Together they will discover who they're meant to be... ​ Hidden from the human world, Shadow Falls is a secret camp for teens with supernatural powers. But for four very different teens, it's much more than just a camp-it's where their destinies will unfold. ​ Independent and strong-willed Della Tsang didn't believe in vampires...until she became one. Chase Tallman is the newest member of Shadow Falls, but what made him into the sexy, mysterious vampire he is today? And what led him to Della Tsang? For Miranda Kane, magic has always been something she's struggled with-until she finally has a chance to prove herself a witch to be reckoned with. And for Fredericka Lakota, the one guy who challenges her the most will lead her to the life she's always wanted. ​ C. C. Hunter's New York Times bestselling Shadow Falls series captured hearts all over the world. Now this audiobook compilation of enchanting novellas, including the previously released Unbreakable, will reveal a side of the camp that you've never seen before...and live in your heart forever. ​ Fans won't want to miss these four remarkable stories of love, magic and friendship.
  3. 3. Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Written By: C. C. Hunter. Narrated By: Katie Schorr Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: February 2016 Duration: 11 hours 54 minutes
  4. 4. Almost Midnight Audiobook download free | Almost Midnight Audiobook for mac Download Full Version Almost Midnight Audio OR Download Now

×