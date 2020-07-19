Geomancy class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Noble Art of Geomancy
“Earth divination” by random draws Raml -- Arabic “sand cutting” Rabolion – Greek Geomantia – Latin Ifa – Yoruba throwing ...
Geomancy expands
Classic Geomancy is based sixteen symbolic figures
Fortuna Major • Supremely favorable for life and good luck. Safety, entry, success, protection.
Fortuna Minor (lesser fortune) • The lesser benefic. It particularly points to swiftness, subtlety, cleverness, and all co...
Via – the way • Good with good and bad with bad. • Relates to movements and transitions. Favorable for travel and all kind...
Populus – the crowd • Good with good and bad with bad. • Less favorable than Via. Relates to the common background of all ...
Caput Draconis – Dragon’s head • Good for gain or the commencement of something. • (Note this is the Ascending Node in ast...
Cauda Draconis – Dragon’s tail • Good for ending or disposing of things, otherwise very unfavorable. • (Sign of the “Desce...
Puer – the boy • Rash and impulsive energies. Favorable for matters involving love or conflict, unfavorable for most other...
Puella – the maid • A lesser benefic, focused on passive and receptive concepts. Favorable for most questions, especially ...
Conjunctio -- joining All means of connection between things. Favorable for recovery of things that have been lost.
Carcer – the prison • Restriction, containment, confinement. Very unfavorable except concerning land, or when the restrict...
Laetitia -- joy • Gladness, health, laughter, beauty. Very favorable for almost all things.
Tristitia -- sadness • Sorrow, melancholy, ill feelings. Unfavorable for most things, unless planting or secrecy is involv...
Albus -- white • Pale, brightness, clarity, intelligence. Generally favorable, especially for questions involving beginnin...
Rubeus -- Red • Passion, confusion, anger. Very unfavorable
Acquisition -- gain • The obvious: gain, expansion, possession. It is favorable for gaining anything, but UNfavorable for ...
Amissio -- Loss • The obvious: losses of all gains. Unfavorable, except when it is desired to get rid of something.
Generating the figures…. • A very attractive aspect of western geomancy is that it can be • Employed with any method which...
However, we are going to use a less time-consuming means…
The four wands method (analogous to the Chinese Six Wands And you can now make your own set of four wands like these, with...
Then, if desired, consecrate each one with the following ritual Sprinkle each one with water three times, saying “I consec...
The four wands can be cast at once to generate a figure, using. Fire – “Head” Air – “Neck” Water – “Body” Earth – “Feet”
We usually do a reading using a chart like this shape:
The Mothers After concentrating on the question you want to ask, cast the wands to generate the First Mother, say…. Red –F...
The Daughters In this sample, the Mothers are Via:Laetitia:Acquisitio:Rubeus Remember those “anatomy” rows? Because for th...
For Second Daughter take the “Neck” of each Mother Third Daughter “body” of each Mother. Fourth daughter “feet” of each Mo...
The Nephews/Nieces The next four figures are generated by combining the two above them. Mother I + Mother 2 Mother 3 + Mot...
Repeating this for the other pairs gives Amissio:Caput Draconis:Albus for the others The two Witnesses are generated in a ...
Here comes the Judge The Judge is formed by combining the two Witnesses. So here, the Judge is Fortuna Major – good news!
And Now, Interpreting Begin by considering the implications of the Judge for your question, and how they might be amplifie...
The example has Fortuna Major from Conjunctio and Acquisitio. This foretells great success in whatever is being sought, an...
Some practitioners call on a more detailed interpretation by using the “Triplicities”. (These have nothing to do with the ...
The Way of Points Is another extra factor which may be invoked. But this is possible only when Judge has a “head” of one m...
In this example, the Judge is Fortuna Minor, and we can trace the way to the left Witness Amissio, to the Third Nephew Lae...
Further References These will deal with aspects we have not brought in today, such as the methods for linking geomancy wit...
