About Books About For Books Collaborative Law, Second Edition: Achieving Effective Resolution Without Litigation by Pauline H. Tesler Online :

Collaborative law is a powerful dispute resolution model that is continuing to grow in popularity. Spouses are represented by counsel that assists in bringing them through divorce with integrity and satisfaction. A binding stipulation disqualifies both counsels if either party threatens or elects to go to court. This book explains the goals, concepts and techniques of collaborative law in a clear, insightful manner. Includes forms and Client Handbook on CD-ROM.

Creator : Pauline H. Tesler

Best Sellers Rank : #3 Paid in Kindle Store

Link Download News : https://juasegotiwul34.blogspot.mx/?book=1590319745

