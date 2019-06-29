Prime Reading Health Care USA P-DF Ready

Health Care USA, Ninth Edition Offers Students Of Health Administration, Public Health, Medicine, And Related Fields A Wide-Ranging Overview Of America’S Health Care System. Combining Historical Perspective With Analysis Of Current Trends, This Expanded Edition Charts The Evolution Of Modern American Health Care, Providing A Complete Examination Of Its Organization And Delivery While Offering Critical Insight Into The Issues That The U.S. Health System Faces Today. Balanced In Perspective And Comprehensive In Its Coverage, Health Care USA, Eighth Edition, Provides Students With A Clearly Organized, Straightforward Illustration Of The Complex Structures, Relationships And Processes Of This Rapidly Growing Industry, Including Thoroughly Updated Information Throughout, On The Progress And Impact Of The Affordable Care Act (ACA). In Addition To Updated Financial, Utilization, And Other Data, The Ninth Edition Explores New And Evolving Trends In The Health Care Delivery Marketplace, Including Implications For Quality And Cost Will Be A Focus In Appropriate Chapters, Particularly Regarding: Physician Employment By Health Systems, Hospital Mergers, And Health Insurance Market Consolidations. The Health Information Technology Chapter Offers New Information On The Achievement Of “Meaningful Use” Criteria Among Hospitals And Individual Providers, Status Of System Interoperability And Continuing Challenges Including Proprietary Vendor Issues And Demands For Federal Solutions, Status Of The EHR’S Impact On Health Care Quality And Efficiency, And RHIO Sustainability Following Cessation Of Federal Funding.

