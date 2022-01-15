Successfully reported this slideshow.
Genius Unlimited, the 2nd Genius OTO is Genius VIP DFY Setup, the 3rd is Genius AutoPilot Edition, the 4th Genius OTO is Genius Unlimited DFY Leads, the 5th Genius OTO is Genius 100x 1-Click Campaigns, the 6th is Genius Unlimited DFY Visitors, the 7th Genius OTO is Genius Inner Circle, the 8th Genius OTO is Genius CashFlow Edition, the 9th Genius OTO is Genius Apex Edition, the 10th Genius OTO is Genius Max. There are some other down sells. The product is by Billy Darr, Finn Goswami & Justin Opay

Genius review

  1. 1. Genius Review – $5000 Bonuses, Coupon Code, OTO Details Genius OTO 1st to 10th Reviews: There is a front end offer and ten One Time Offers. The 1st is Genius Unlimited, the 2nd Genius OTO is Genius VIP DFY Setup, the 3rd is Genius AutoPilot Edition, the 4th Genius OTO is Genius Unlimited DFY Leads, the 5th Genius OTO is Genius 100x 1-Click Campaigns, the 6th is Genius Unlimited DFY Visitors, the 7th Genius OTO is Genius Inner Circle, the 8th Genius OTO is Genius CashFlow Edition, the 9th Genius OTO is Genius Apex Edition, the 10th Genius OTO is Genius Max. There are some other down sells. The product is by Billy Darr, Finn Goswami & Justin Opay. All the links >>> If you buy it through my referral link, I will give you a special reward from me. This reward will help you earn more money when combined with Genius.
  2. 2. ALL 10 GENIUS OTO LINKS BELOW OTOs Don’t Work If You Don’t Have Front End, Can Get Any 1 Or More OTOs From Below If Already Got Front End! GENIUS TRAFFIC APP WHAT IT IS Genius Traffic App is The Only App To Drive *AutoPilot* Free Traffic From 400 Sources 2-Click. It’s totally BRAND NEW for 2022 And perfect for absolute beginners. People who have ZERO tech skills
  3. 3. & ZERO previous experience. I’m talking about a brand new exclusive app for 2022 that: Gets You Real Traffic, Is As Easy As 2- Clicks, Is 100% Automated, After months in development, Tons of frustration & hard work, Thousands of dollars spent, Beta testers started getting results. All thanks to the power of our brand new 2-Click app… And it’s ability to deliver 100% free BUYER traffic from 400 sources in seconds. Traffic From 400 Sources In 2-Clicks! (You’re Truly 2-Clicks Away…) You’ve probably haven’t heard of anything like that before? Of course you haven’t. Because nothing like this has ever existed before. FACT: Millions Are Made With These FREE Traffic Sources. (Even During The Pandemic…). These aren’t some old outdated traffic sources that nobody uses. These traffic sources have real humans who whip out their credit cards and cause a buying frenzy like nothing you’ve ever seen before. You’ll be able to leverage 400 of the world’s best traffic sources from 1 dashboard. 1 Dashboard, 400 Traffic Sources Ultra Powerful. With this app in your hands. Failing is not even an option. If you can “click a button” or two you can get results. Which means: No More Day Job, No Lousy Pay, No Struggling, No More Depression, No More Anxiety, Freedom Baby, Auto-Fire, Automation At Its Finest. Introducing Genius Traffic App.
  4. 4. Thanks to Billy Darr, I get the results I wanted It’s Never Been So EASY: CLICK #1: SETUP: Enter The Link You Want Traffic Sent To… CLICK #2: ACTIVATE: Enjoy Free Traffic From 400 Sources In As Little As 21 Seconds That
  5. 5. Pulls-In As Much As $63.21 An Hour For Us. You know Genius Traffic App is the answer to your problems. Fixing your traffic problem automatically fixes everything else… So if you want to leverage 400 traffic sources from 1 dashboard. Then do not delay. Jump all over this right now. Click on the button below and grab a copy. The price always increases on their offers.. So let’s solve this traffic problem of yours once and for all. Get It Now. GENIUS TRAFFIC APP OVERVIEW Creator Billy Darr Product Genius Launch Date 2022-Jan-13 Launch Time 11:00 EST Official website Click Here Front-End Price $17 Bonus Yes, Huge Bonus Skill All Level Guarantee 365 days money-back guarantee Niche Software Support Еffесtіvе Rеѕроnѕе Recommend Highly Recommend! GENIUS TRAFFIC APP FEATURES You’re 2-Clicks Away From Free Traffic.. Leverage Their Brand New 2022 App… Their 24.77 An Hour Case Study Included…
  6. 6. Zero Tech Skills & Zero Experience Needed… Stop Wasting Time Getting No Traffic.. Genius Traffic App is 1 Dashboard, 2-Clicks, 400 Traffic Sources… The Price Is Going Up, If You Delay You’ll Pay More! Built-In Monetisation Included.. WHAT GENIUS TRAFFIC APP CAN DO FOR YOU The Brand New Genius Traffic App: New, 2022, Beginner Friendly App Gets You Unlimited Free Buyer Traffic In 21 Seconds From 400 Of The Hottest Sources All From 1 Dashboard In 2- Clicks. AutoPilot $24.77/Hour System: The Genius Traffic App Gets You FREE Buyer Traffic But Also Comes With The Exact System Built-In That They Use To Turn That FREE Traffic Into $24.77 An Hour… Over-The-Shoulder Tutorials: Imagine Looking Over The Shoulder Of A Millionaire As He Walks You Through The Simple Steps To Get Free Visitors That Turn Into $24.77 An Hour. Well Imagine No Longer Because That Exact Training Is Included With Your Purchase. Ready Fire Profit Guide: If You Don’t Like Watching Videos, They Have A 60 Second Guide That Shows You The Exact Process They Followed To Get FREE Traffic & $24.77 An Hour Flowing In… LIVE Chat Support: They Know The State Of Market, With Most Vendors Taking Forever To Reply Or Flat Out Not Replying At All. That’s Why Their Promise Is To Be There For You On LIVE Chat 24/7 To Give You The Best Chance Of Succeeding… The 3-Steps To $549.49 In 8 Hours: They’re Also Including A Real Life Case Study Walking You Through The Exact Steps They Took To Pull In $594.48 In 8 Hours Using The Genius Traffic App… Call To Millions: They Know Some People Still Enjoy The Old Fashion Touch Of Human To Human Interaction, So You’ll Get A 15 Min Onboarding Call With A Millionaire, Where You Can Ask Questions, Get Help & Get Results… The LIVE Training: There Will Be A Live Stream Where They’ll Actually Show You How They Use The Genius Traffic App To Get FREE Traffic & Sales In Front Of Your Very Eyes & Yes This Will Be Recorded. Guaranteed Approval: What Good Is Traffic Without Having Proven Offers That Convert Into Cash? So th’re Also Including Guaranteed Approval On All Their Products So That You Can Turn Traffic Into Sales Like they Do. GENIUS OTOs
  7. 7. GENIUS FE $17 Here’s Everything You’re Getting With Genius Today! Brand New Genius Software – Worth $67/Month AutoPilot $51.77/Hour System – Worth $297 Over-The-Shoulder Tutorials – Worth $97 Ready Fire Profit Guide – Worth $47 LIVE Chat Support – Worth $297 3-Steps To $420.95 In 8 Hours – Worth $37 Call To Millions – Worth $997 The LIVE Training – Worth $497 FREE Bonus #1: Results In The First 5 Mins – Worth $997 FREE Bonus #2: 3 Ways We Bank With Prime! – Worth $997 FREE Bonus #3: 2021 Year-End Bundle – Worth $497 FREE Bonus #4: Xmas Cash Kit – Worth $197 FREE Bonus #5: How We Scale To 10k/Month – Worth $297 Gift #1: $300 A Day ClickBank Site – First 200 – Worth $997 Gift #2: $197 – $1,997 ATM! First 100 – Worth $1997 Gift #3: $98K In 7 Days DFY Funnel – First 50 – $1,997 Gift #4: $100 No Effort DFY System – First 30 – Worth $997 365-Day Money Back Guarantee… Gets Results Or Get Paid $250 – Priceless Total Value Of Everything YOU GET TODAY: $11,309

