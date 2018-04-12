[Doc] Audiobook Mountain Justice: Homegrown Resistance to Mountaintop Removal, for the Future of Us All TXT Full version



Mountaintop removal is the destructive process which enables coal to be exposed and mined. Thousands of ancient mountains have been removed this way, taking with them rich and diverse ecologies and communities. Through terrific first-hand stories, this account takes readers to the people living with MTR and offers behind-the-scenes reportage on the active movement of dedicated people trying to stop it. Schapiro lets the victims of MTR and their allies tell their personal stories on this international issue which is becoming increasingly pertinent.

