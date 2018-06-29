-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Explains the fundamentals of negotiable instruments-promissory notes, drafts, checks, and certificates of deposit. Provides an overview of Article 3 s requisites of negotiability. Reviews contract liability, secondary liability conditions, and discharge liability. Covers instruments of property, including enforcement, transfer, and negotiation. Discusses warranty, restitution, claims, defenses to instruments, holder in due course, and check collection process. Examines the customer/payor bank relationship and risk allocation.
Author : Steve Nickles
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Steve Nickles ( 8✮ )
Link Download : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=0314162763
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment