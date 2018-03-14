full download Downlaod Eastern European Beauty Secrets and Skin Care Techniques Epub E-book full

Download Here https://ebookdeals-pdf.blogspot.com/?book=1434984591

The book is a practical manual for skin care professionals as well as anyone who wants to learn powerful European skin care techniques.As an esthetic specialist with medical certification and twenty-five years of esthetic specialist experience, the author, Svetlana Ferguson, shares her professional advice on how to reach outstanding results in esthetic treatments.There is a large gap in the training of a European esthetician and one trained in the United States. Before coming to the United States in 1997, Svetlana Ferguson was employed at the Plastic Clinic in Ukraine as a skin care specialist with a medical certification and a master s degree in pharmacy. As someone who was educated in the details and intricacy of the European approach to skin care, she reveals the most successful professional techniques and methods that she has learned in her twenty-five years of practical working experience. The techniques presented are traditional and holistic, but most importantly, they have been used successfully for generations. They have been refined over time, and with them, someone can achieve outstanding results in esthetic treatments.After immigrating to USA thirteen years ago, Svetlana Ferguson has been performing esthetic services at her own skin care salon in Durango, CO. Having become a successful business owner, she also shares her experience about how to build profitable skin care business, develop business plan, conduct business marketing, and bookkeeping.Svetlana believes the materials presented in the book will be a valuable asset for any skin care professional and can be marketed as an educational manual to the graduate beauty schools students. The author believes there is no available information on the details of European techniques that exist in the current market. The only major competition is an esthetician manual by Milady s that represents excellent educational manual for estheticians students, but does not contain practical information on every aspects of skin care business as well as European skin care techniques and detailed treatments protocols.The author of the book deeply convinced that many skin care professionals are looking for a compact and affordable manual that will detail skin care protocols and how to apply it in their practice.

