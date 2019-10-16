Wirdiyatusyifa hukum pascal S081908017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HUKUM PASCAL Oleh : WIRDIYATUSYIFA S081908017
Perhatikan video di bawah ini! "Bagaimana bisa mobil dengan ukuran yang cukup besar dapat diangkat menggunakan tabung dengan ukuran yang lebih kecil daripada ukuran mobil?"
Materi Hukum Pascal "Tekanan yang diberikan kepada zat cair dalam ruang tertutup akan diteruskan ke segala arah dan sama besar"
Fenomena Materi Aplikasi Dongkrak Hidrolik Pada saat sebuah dongkrak hidrolik ditekan, maka minyak di silinder kecil akan ...
Powerpoint ini berisi konsep Hukum Pascal dan aplikasinya dalam kehidupan sehari - hari

  1. 1. Fenomena Materi Aplikasi HUKUM PASCAL Oleh : WIRDIYATUSYIFA S081908017
  2. 2. Fenomena Materi Aplikasi Perhatikan video di bawah ini! “Bagaimana bisa mobil dengan ukuran yang cukup besar dapat diangkat menggunakan tabung dengan ukuran yang lebih kecil daripada ukuran mobil?” Fenomena
  3. 3. Fenomena Materi Aplikasi Materi Hukum Pascal “Tekanan yang diberikan kepada zat cair dalam ruang tertutup akan diteruskan ke segala arah dan sama besar” Formulasi Hukum Pascal Keterangan : 𝐹1 = Gaya pada penampang 1 (N) 𝐹2 = Gaya pada penampang 2 (N) 𝐴1 = Luas penampang 1 (m2 ) 𝐴2 = Luas penampang 2 (m2 ) 𝑑1 = diameter penampang 1 (m2 ) 𝑑2 = diameter penampang 2 (m2 ) Jika penampang berbentuk silinder dengan diameter tertentu, maka persamaan diatas dapat dinyatakan : 𝑃1 = 𝑃2 𝐹1 𝐴1 = 𝐹2 𝐴2 𝐹1 𝐴1 = 𝐹2 𝐴2 𝐹1 1 4 𝜋 𝑑1 2 = 𝐹2 1 4 𝜋 𝑑2 2
  4. 4. Fenomena Materi Aplikasi Dongkrak Hidrolik Pada saat sebuah dongkrak hidrolik ditekan, maka minyak di silinder kecil akan tertekan dan mengalir menuju silinder besar. Tekanan pada silinder besar akan menjadikan timbul gaya sehingga dapat mengangkat sebuah benda atau beban berat. Aplikasi

