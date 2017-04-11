Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Prepara...
Book details Author : Princeton Review Pages : 768 pages Publisher : Princeton Review 2014-05-20 Language : English ISBN-1...
Description this book THE ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION FOR YOUR HIGHEST POSSIBLE SCORE--including 6 Computer Adaptive practice test...
online for book and online tests, plus option LiveGrader(TM) essay scoringPlus, with Cracking the GMAT, Premium Edition yo...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 20...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle

7 views

Published on

Buy Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle Princeton Review For Ipad

BUY NOW http://bit.ly/2oVxNQ3
Buy Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle For Kindle
THE ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION FOR YOUR HIGHEST POSSIBLE SCORE--including 6 Computer Adaptive practice tests (the MOST CATs on the market!) for realistic preparation!Get all the prep you need to ace the GMAT with The Princeton Review, including 6 CAT practice exams, thorough topic reviews, and exclusive access to our online Premium Portal with tons of extra resources.Techniques That Actually Work. • Powerful tactics to avoid traps and beat the GMAT• Tips for pacing yourself and guessing strategically• Essential strategies to help you work smarter, not harder Everything You Need To Know for a High Score.• Complete coverage of all GMAT topics• Thorough review of necessary math and verbal skills• Bulleted chapter summaries for quick reviewPractice Your Way to Perfection.• 6 full-length, computer-adaptive practice tests online for realistic practice• Score reports and answer explanations for the online tests• Diagnostic exam sections in the book to help you assess your scoring range• Practice "bins" (with over 180 questions) sorted by difficulty level to improve your performance• Drills for each test section in the book, plus additional Math and Verbal drills online• Instant scoring available online for book and online tests, plus option LiveGrader(TM) essay scoringPlus, with Cracking the GMAT, Premium Edition you ll get online access to our exclusive Premium Portal for an extra competitive edge:• Video tutorials with expert advice from leading course instructors• Excerpts from other Princeton Review GMAT titles for even more prep• Multi-week study plans• Examples of successful b-school essays and interviews with admissions officers• Special "GMAT Insider" section packed with information about admissions and financial aid, the MBA and your career, writing winning essays, and more

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle

  1. 1. Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle
  2. 2. Book details Author : Princeton Review Pages : 768 pages Publisher : Princeton Review 2014-05-20 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0804124949 ISBN-13 : 9780804124942
  3. 3. Description this book THE ALL-IN-ONE SOLUTION FOR YOUR HIGHEST POSSIBLE SCORE--including 6 Computer Adaptive practice tests (the MOST CATs on the market!) for realistic preparation!Get all the prep you need to ace the GMAT with The Princeton Review, including 6 CAT practice exams, thorough topic reviews, and exclusive access to our online Premium Portal with tons of extra resources.Techniques That Actually Work. â€¢ Powerful tactics to avoid traps and beat the GMATâ€¢ Tips for pacing yourself and guessing strategicallyâ€¢ Essential strategies to help you work smarter, not harder Everything You Need To Know for a High Score.â€¢ Complete coverage of all GMAT topicsâ€¢ Thorough review of necessary math and verbal skillsâ€¢ Bulleted chapter summaries for quick reviewPractice Your Way to Perfection.â€¢ 6 full-length, computer-adaptive practice tests online for realistic practiceâ€¢ Score reports and answer explanations for the online testsâ€¢ Diagnostic exam sections in the book to help you assess your scoring rangeâ€¢ Practice "bins" (with over 180 questions) sorted by difficulty level to improve your performanceâ€¢ Drills for each test section in the book, plus additional Math and Verbal drills onlineâ€¢ Instant scoring available
  4. 4. online for book and online tests, plus option LiveGrader(TM) essay scoringPlus, with Cracking the GMAT, Premium Edition you ll get online access to our exclusive Premium Portal for an extra competitive edge:â€¢ Video tutorials with expert advice from leading course instructorsâ€¢ Excerpts from other Princeton Review GMAT titles for even more prepâ€¢ Multi-week study plansâ€¢ Examples of successful b-school essays and interviews with admissions officersâ€¢ Special "GMAT Insider" section packed with information about admissions and financial aid, the MBA and your career, writing winning essays, and more
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book Ebook Online Cracking the GMAT Premium Edition with 6 Computer-Adaptive Practice Tests, 2015 (Graduate School Test Preparation) For Kindle (Princeton Review ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2oVxNQ3 if you want to download this book OR

×