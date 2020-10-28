Design Method & Skill_20201023

Successfully reported this slideshow.
設計理論 與技法 王思如 2020.10.16 創意發想
2 閱讀活動的日常觀察
創意 發想
4 創意 是什麼？
5 如何能 產生創意？
6 發展創意的 困境？
7 伴讀好物案例 A B C D E F G H I J 各組挑選一產品 指出你覺得這個產品 讓你印象深刻的設計特點
創新矩陣 x 快樂卡 創新 工具
9 接觸點 1. 讓用戶能產生感受印象的 互動瞬間 2. 設計的切入點
10 閱讀體驗的接觸點 從你手上的經驗故事中找尋接觸點 兒童臥房 伴讀音響 單人沙發 香氛蠟燭 咖啡杯 藏書展示區 閱讀中陳列假 閱讀檯燈 休息點 筆記 邊桌茶几 桌邊書櫃 反思影像 圍繞書堆 名言錦句 1. 讓用戶能產生感受印象 的互動瞬間 ...
11 創新起點 • 從經驗故事中， 摘要出6個接觸點 • 寫在便利貼上 • 陳列在『起』軸 兒童 臥房 單人 沙發 伴讀 音響 休息 點 圍繞 書堆 名言 筆記 兒童 臥房
12 創新矩陣 透過創新矩陣的引導 發展15-20個 未來閱讀體驗中 可以提供的創新概念 1.接觸點 2 洞 察 啟 發 點 創新力場 3.接觸點 Ｘ 洞察啟發點 4.概念收斂、整合 用劇本敘事 梳理概念樣貌 透過應用情境 呈現概念價值
13 快樂卡 這是一套大規模 快樂生活質化研究後 洞察分析的產出：人的快樂模式 透過快樂卡發展的概念 都會具備一定的快樂特質
14
15
16 承： 創新啟發 • 從12張快樂卡中， 挑選4張 最有聯想啟發性的 快樂卡 • 陳列在『承』軸 兒童 臥房 單人 沙發 伴讀 音響 休息 點 圍繞 書堆 名言 筆記
17 轉： 點子風暴 • 透過『起』與『承』 的啟發，發想： 『未來閱讀體驗』的 創意點子 • 將點子貼在對應的 『轉』區 兒童 臥房 單人 沙發 伴讀 音響 休息 點 圍繞 書堆 名言 筆記 idea idea idea 自帶燈 光的閱 讀毯...
18 合： 票選收斂 • 每人票選 3票創新有特色 3票對用戶有價值 • 從全部的點子裡 挑選最高票的2個點子 移到『合』 兒童 臥房 單人 沙發 伴讀 音響 休息 點 圍繞 書堆 名言 筆記 idea idea idea 自帶燈 光的閱 讀毯...
19 概念整合 • 選2個高票點子 用概念表單詳述概念內容 點出創新概念精神的標題 用一句話簡述，概念的樣貌、流程、關 鍵價值。 （接觸點 x 啟發點） 1. 特點一 2. 特點二 3. 特點三 用圖像表現 概念中的關鍵 接觸點
20 概念整合 • 選2個高票點子 用概念表單詳述概念內容 伴讀音箱茶几 每本書都有專屬的伴讀音樂，讓讀者可 以很快地沈浸其中。 （伴讀音響 x 往日重現） 1. 茶几感知書本適合的/被標籤的音樂 2. Spotify串流選曲 3. 書本帶出音...
21 應用情境分鏡 用四格分鏡劇本對應概念表單來描述其使用情境 描述主角在關 鍵情境中的生 活樣貌 描述產品服務 在應用情境中 如何使用 描述產品服務 在使用時的體 驗 描述使用該產 品服務產生的 價值 點出創新概念精神的標題
22 應用情境分鏡 用四格分鏡劇本對應概念表單來描述其使用情境 書房的單椅， 是我看書獨處 的寶座。最近 在我的寶座旁 添加了一張伴 讀音箱茶几。 最近一有空就 拿出最愛的村 上春樹，每一 本都有他專屬 的伴讀音樂。 今天把挪威的 森林放在茶几...
23 創意表單上傳 上傳項目： - 創新矩陣 - 概念表單 - 分鏡圖 請將圖檔轉正、裁切完整 上傳區： Trello/A_設計方法與流程/該組 /02_創意表單
- 課堂筆記與心得 - 日常觀察與紀錄 作業
25 課堂 筆記與心得 第1週 第2週 第3週 第4週 第5週 - Team 1 Team 2 Team 3 Team 2 - Team 4 Team 5 Team 1 Team 4 第6週 第7週 第8週 第9週 第10週 Team 3 Te...
26 日常觀察與紀錄 使用IG進行日常觀察紀錄 #設計理論與技法 #閱讀 ###任何相關的標籤 為期六週的紀錄 每人每週2則以上的紀錄
27 小組工具準備 • 三色便利貼(75x75mm) • 投票點點貼(紅、藍，9mm) • 彩色筆(填寫表單用) • 白色紙膠帶(20mm) • 藍色紙膠帶(10mm) • 刀片、剪刀
臺灣科技大學．2020 王思如 設計理論 與技法
×