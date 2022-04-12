ELTPR025-5 TOEIC Writing - Candidate Briefing.pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Are you ready for the challenge of the TOEIC Writing Exam?
You’re going to know more about 5 key skills to boost your test result.
For more TOEIC Speaking and Writing tips, join the email blog:
Visit: https://bit.ly/ toeicswblog
Are you ready for the challenge of the TOEIC Writing Exam?
You’re going to know more about 5 key skills to boost your test result.
For more TOEIC Speaking and Writing tips, join the email blog:
Visit: https://bit.ly/ toeicswblog