Apr. 12, 2022
Are you ready for the challenge of the TOEIC Writing Exam?
You’re going to know more about 5 key skills to boost your test result.
For more TOEIC Speaking and Writing tips, join the email blog:
Visit: https://bit.ly/ toeicswblog

Are you ready for the challenge of the TOEIC Writing Exam?
You’re going to know more about 5 key skills to boost your test result.
For more TOEIC Speaking and Writing tips, join the email blog:
Visit: https://bit.ly/ toeicswblog

Education

ELTPR025-5 TOEIC Writing - Candidate Briefing.pdf

  1. 1. ELTPR025: Candidate Briefing - TOEIC Writing englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises
  2. 2. Be Prepared for the TOEIC SW - Join My Email Blog! englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Be better prepared for the TOEIC SW Exam: Join my email blog: Visit: https://bit.ly/toeicswblog Professor Winn
  3. 3. QUIZ QUESTION englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Choose the correct phrase to complete the sentence. My country is large. _____, Iceland is quite small. a) In the same way b) By similar means c) By way of contrast
  4. 4. 5 Tips - Boost Your TOEIC Writing englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises 1. Make sure your grammar is strong. 2. Increase your word power. 3. Organization. 4. Give reasons and examples. 5. Proofreading. Practice English Writing with me: https://bit.ly/2hrenc
  5. 5. 1. Strong Grammar. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Avoid 3 key mistakes: 1) Subject-Verb Disagreement, 2) Writing fragments, and 3) The Articles.
  6. 6. 2. Increase your word power. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Your Vocabulary. Know how to say what you want to say when you have the right words.
  7. 7. 3. Organization. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises 3 important tips about writing the best paragraph. 1 – Start with a topic sentence. 2 – Be sure to connect your ideas. 3 – Be sure to answer all parts of the question.
  8. 8. 4. Give reasons and examples. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Your Paragraphs Reasons + examples to show support for your ideas.
  9. 9. 5. Proofreading. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Revise your work. Few writers accept their first draft as the final draft. And you know what? So should you!
  10. 10. QUIZ ANSWER englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Choose the correct phrase to complete the sentence. My country is large. _____, Iceland is quite small. a) In the same way b) By similar means c) By way of contrast
  11. 11. englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises Get The Show Notes To listen to the full episode and/or download the show notes with all of the links mentioned, please visit the blog post at - https://bit.ly/eltpr025
  12. 12. Good Luck From Professor Winn Good luck on the TOEIC Writing exam! englishlanguagetestprep.com ©2022 Trivette Enterprises

