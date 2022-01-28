The promoters of the company have been engaged for the long time in processing of different type of Labels using latest machinery and technology having varied applications. Winners International Corp., the Korean JV Partner has many Patents in their name in production of Heat Transfer Labels, have joined hands with expert Indians in the field of manufacturing variety of labels for production of best quality Heat Transfer and Inmould Labels.

CB - 70, SALT LAKE CITY, KOLKATA - 700 064

+91 9830087119 / 9831070140 / 9831016222

INFO@WINNERSLABELS.COM