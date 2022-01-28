Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Heat transfer labels &amp; in mould labels manufacturers in kolkata, india

Jan. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

The promoters of the company have been engaged for the long time in processing of different type of Labels using latest machinery and technology having varied applications. Winners International Corp., the Korean JV Partner has many Patents in their name in production of Heat Transfer Labels, have joined hands with expert Indians in the field of manufacturing variety of labels for production of best quality Heat Transfer and Inmould Labels.
CB - 70, SALT LAKE CITY, KOLKATA - 700 064
+91 9830087119 / 9831070140 / 9831016222
INFO@WINNERSLABELS.COM

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(0/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Twelve and a Half: Leveraging the Emotional Ingredients Necessary for Business Success Gary Vaynerchuk
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4.5/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
Just Work: How to Root Out Bias, Prejudice, and Bullying to Build a Kick-Ass Culture of Inclusivity Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
Flex: Reinventing Work for a Smarter, Happier Life Annie Auerbach
(4.5/5)
Free

Heat transfer labels &amp; in mould labels manufacturers in kolkata, india

  1. 1. NOTHING IMPOSSIBLE WINNERS LABELS LLP, an Indo – Korean joint venture setup for production of Heat Transfer Labels/Foils and In-mould labels at Kolkata for the first time in Eastern India. The promoters of the company have been engaged for the long time in processing of different type of Labels using latest machinery and technology having varied applications. Winners International Corp., the Korean JV Partner has many Patents in their name in production of Heat Transfer Labels, have joined hands with expert Indians in the field of manufacturing variety of labels for production of best quality Heat Transfer and in mould Labels.
  2. 2. Heat Transfer Labels Heat Transfer labels are labels where ink pigment and metalized layer is transferred from film to the product to be decorated. Transfer is done by heat & pressure on Heat transfer machine. The whole image is transferred in one single process. In-Mould Labels Injection Mould Labelling is a process where the In-mould film is placed into the mould where pre-heated plastic is injected at high pressure when the mould opens, the container is ready and decorated with the label. OUR USP We import substitutes for hot stamping foils in India and also expanded its facility for manufacturing customized holographic hot stamping foils.
  3. 3. We manufacture hot stamping foil suitable for cylinder type as well as flatbed type high speed machine which runs around 7000 impressions per hour with solid and fine letters/design. We manufacture textile grade hot stamping foil in approx. 25 colours/ shades in 12, 15 and 23 microns. We manufacture base film for holographic hot stamping foils. Winners Labels CB - 70, SALT LAKE CITY, KOLKATA - 700 064 +91 9830087119 / 9831070140 / 9831016222 Email: info@winnerslabels.com

×