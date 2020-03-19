Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COVID-19 Coronavirus New Cases Vs New Deaths for Day of 18 March 2020 Multi Decision Matrix Issue No. 2 In this issue, we ...
22 Analysis (Multi Decision Matrix). The idea is to position the effected countries based on their effect by New Cases and...
33 Conclusions: The study of one day ( 18 March 2020) shows that Italy is in very critical situation, the world should rea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Covid 19 coronavirus issue no 2

23 views

Published on

Covid 19 coronavirus
New Coronavirus cases Vs New Death Cases, for a day of 18 March 2020

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Covid 19 coronavirus issue no 2

  1. 1. COVID-19 Coronavirus New Cases Vs New Deaths for Day of 18 March 2020 Multi Decision Matrix Issue No. 2 In this issue, we try to trace most update COVID-19 Coronavirus. According to World meter web site, the coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 176 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess Cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The database is according to data reported on 18 March 2020. Addressing two reported impacts as New Coronavirus Cases and New Death by country. As shown in the following table Data Sampling: According to the Data published - New Coronavirus Cases and New Death Cases of top 18 Countries based New Coronavirus Cases including China and South Korea. The data of sampling look good (88% of total data while for new death it reached 96 %.) the data represent only Day 18 March 2020.(One Day ). As shown in Pie Charts. By: Mohammed Salem Awad Aviation Consultant Data Source: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
  2. 2. 22 Analysis (Multi Decision Matrix). The idea is to position the effected countries based on their effect by New Cases and New Death per one Day. Here we have data of 18 March 2020. So based on data sampling of 18 countries we setup a reference value (Average) for both columns, then develop the relative values for each individual country, which is reflected on the Matrix/Graph. If we look to the graph, it is obviously the area split into two parts, Very Critical Situation part and Tend to Recovery part. Therefore, when we position the countries according to their values we get clear picture about the effected countries and the size of impact relative to the others. Which can be classified by the following terms: Very Critical Situation: ITALY Critical Situation: Spain, France, Iran Highly Impact: USA, Germany More Likely to Recover: China, South Korea, (Lower part of the Matrix – Green Aera)
  3. 3. 33 Conclusions: The study of one day ( 18 March 2020) shows that Italy is in very critical situation, the world should react fast to save people, where its looks Spain is on the way and France, if there is no immediate action. Iran, still struggle this Virus. While the advanced countries as USA and Germany have a very low rate of Death this position, them to more likely to move to recover stage in spite of high rate of impact. Most of the worlds are in the region of tend to recover and as long as we move down in the matrix, the most stable recovery country will be ( as China and South Korea). About UK – it is very close to origin of the matrix; it is more likely to effect by this virus in future if there is no rules and restriction, as Heathrow Airport is the main gate to USA. Moreover, the most factor to spread this virus is the closed area as aircrafts (Cabin). Appendix: Case: New Coronavirus Cases and New Death Cases for 18 March 2020 (18 Countries)

×