Jun. 18, 2022
Business

Back to norms, is an article that address the event of Black Swan, which is a very hard situation for airline industry, but it shows that there is some light at the end of the tunnel. that may recover soon.

Back to norms, is an article that address the event of Black Swan, which is a very hard situation for airline industry, but it shows that there is some light at the end of the tunnel. that may recover soon.

Business

black swan.pdf

  1. 1. 8 ‫ا‬ ً‫الطبٍع‬ ‫الوضع‬ ‫الى‬ ‫لعودة‬ Back To Norms ‫ع‬ٛ‫ع‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ‫ِؾّذ‬ : ‫اعذاد‬ ‫الوقذهت‬ ‫عزجش‬٠ ‫ػع‬ٚ ‫األ٘ذاف‬ ‫ؾ‬١‫اٌزخط‬ٚ ‫ب‬ٙ‫م‬١‫ٌزؾم‬ ٜ‫إؽذ‬ ‫بد‬٠‫اٌزؾذ‬ ٜ‫اٌىجش‬ ‫ٌششوبد‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ . ْٚ‫فجذ‬ ‫لبعذح‬ ‫اؽظبء‬ ٓ‫ّى‬٠ ‫ال‬ ‫لشاس‬ ‫زخز‬٠ ْ‫ا‬ ٟ‫فف‬ ‫لذ‬ٌٛ‫ا‬ ٓ٘‫اٌشا‬ َٛ‫رم‬ ‫ذ‬٠‫اٌعذ‬ ِٓ ‫ششوبد‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ثئطذاس‬ ‫ش‬٠‫رمبس‬ ‫خ‬١‫إؽظبئ‬ ‫رؾذد‬ٚ ‫أ٘ذافب‬ ‫ِخزٍفخ‬ ‫شح‬١‫ِزغ‬ٚ ‫اعزّبدا‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ُٙ‫ٔظشر‬ ٍُٙ١ٍ‫رؾ‬ٚ ‫ق‬ٛ‫ٌغ‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫خ‬١ٌّ‫اٌعب‬ ٚ ٜ‫اٌّذ‬ ‫ذح‬١‫ثع‬ ‫ب‬ِٕٙٚ ٜ‫اٌّذ‬ ‫شح‬١‫لظ‬ ‫ب‬ِٕٙ ‫ثبٌطجع‬ – ‫ٕ٘بن‬ ‫ششوبد‬ ‫ِٕظّبد‬ٚ ْ‫شا‬١‫ؽ‬ ‫فخ‬ٚ‫ِعش‬ ًّ‫رع‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫إطذاس‬ ً‫ِض‬ ٖ‫٘ز‬ ‫الد‬١ٍ‫اٌزؾ‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤاد‬ٚ ٟ‫ف‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫وبالرؾبد‬ ٌٟٚ‫اٌذ‬ ٞٛ‫اٌغ‬ ً‫ٌٍٕم‬ IATA ٟ‫ششوز‬ٚ ‫ٕظ‬٠ٛ‫اٌج‬ ،‫شثبص‬٠‫اإل‬ٚ ‫ِٕظّخ‬ٚ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ٟٔ‫اٌّذ‬ ‫خ‬١ٌّ‫اٌعب‬ ) ٚ‫ىب‬٠‫ا‬ - (ICAO ، ‫اٌّغٍظ‬ٚ ٌّٟ‫اٌعب‬ ‫ٌٍّطبساد‬ ( (ACI ‫ذ‬٠‫اٌعذ‬ٚ ِٓ ‫ششوبد‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ،‫خ‬١ٌّ‫اٌعب‬ ٓ‫ٌى‬ٚ ‫اٌّعؼٍخ‬ ّٓ‫رى‬ ٟ‫ف‬ َ‫عذ‬ ‫د‬ٛ‫ع‬ٚ ‫أعظ‬ ‫اػؾخ‬ٚ ٓ١ٍٍ‫ٌٍّؾ‬ ‫خبطخ‬ٚ ‫ثبٌٕغجخ‬ ‫ٌٍششوبد‬ ،‫اٌّظٕعخ‬ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ‫رؼع‬ ً‫و‬ ‫ششوخ‬ ‫بد‬١‫اٌفشػ‬ ‫ؽشق‬ٚ ً١ٍ‫اٌزؾ‬ ‫اٌخبطخ‬ ‫ب‬ٙ‫ث‬ ‫ِّب‬ ٞ‫ؤد‬٠ ‫رٌه‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ ‫ي‬ٛ‫اٌؾظ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٔزبئظ‬ ‫ِخزٍفخ‬ ً‫ِض‬ ‫اٌطبئشاد‬ ‫طٕبعخ‬ ‫ششوبد‬ ً‫ِض‬ ‫ششوخ‬ ٚ ‫ٕظ‬٠ٛ‫اٌج‬ ‫عخ‬ّٛ‫ِغ‬ ‫شثبص‬٠‫اال‬ . ‫ف‬ ‫ٕبن‬ٙ ‫ؼب‬٠‫أ‬ ‫ذ‬٠‫اٌعذ‬ ِٓ ‫اٌّؤششاد‬ ‫الخزجبس‬ ‫دلخ‬ ‫ٔزبئظ‬ ،‫اٌزٕجؤاد‬ ‫ٔزوش‬ ‫ب‬ِٕٙ ‫بط‬١‫ل‬ ًِ‫عب‬ ً‫اٌزفبػ‬ / ‫االؽزغبة‬ Coefficient of Determination ٚ ُ‫ثبٌشغ‬ ِٓ ْ‫أ‬ ٗ‫اؽزغبث‬ ٖ‫ؽذ‬ٚ ‫ال‬ ٟ‫ىف‬٠ ‫ي‬ٛ‫ٌٍؾظ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٔزبئظ‬ ‫خ‬١‫بع‬١‫ل‬ ‫خ‬١‫ِشػ‬ ٚ‫أ‬ ‫ي‬ٛ‫اٌؾظ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫سح‬ٛ‫اٌظ‬ ‫اٌىبٍِخ‬ ‫إال‬ ٗٔ‫أ‬ ‫غبٌجب‬ ‫ِب‬ َ‫غزخذ‬٠ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٔطبق‬ ‫اعع‬ٚ ٟ‫ف‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫وّؤشش‬ ‫ذ‬١‫ع‬ ً١ٍ‫ٌٍزؾ‬ . ٚ ٟ‫ف‬ ٖ‫٘ز‬ ،‫اٌّمبٌخ‬ ‫ٕٔبلش‬ ‫فىشح‬ ‫ذح‬٠‫عذ‬ ‫ٌٍزٕجؤ‬ َ‫ثبعزخذا‬ ٍِٟ‫عب‬ ‫ص‬ٛ‫فؾ‬ ‫خ‬١‫إؽظبئ‬ – ‫الؽزغبة‬ ٍِٟ‫عب‬ ‫اإلصاؽخ‬ ْ‫سا‬ٚ‫اٌذ‬ٚ ‫اٌّشرجطخ‬ ‫رط‬ٌّٕٛ‫ثب‬ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ‫غزخذِب‬٠ ‫وأداح‬ ‫ِغؼ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ٞ‫س‬ٛ‫ِؾ‬ x,y . ‫ال‬ ‫عالن‬ ‫تٌبؤاث‬ ‫الطائراث‬ ‫لصٌاع‬ ‫ب‬ِٙٛٙ‫ِف‬ ‫طبٔعخ‬ ‫ششوخ‬ ً‫ٌى‬ ، ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ‫طٕبعخ‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ثطٍت‬ ‫ٌزٕجؤ‬ ‫خ‬١ٍّ‫ٌع‬ ‫ٌخبص‬ ‫ا‬ .‫ب‬ٙ‫فٍغفز‬ٚ ‫ب‬ٙ‫بر‬١‫غ‬١‫اعزشار‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ثٕبء‬ ّٗ١١‫رم‬ٚ ‫ٌشوبة‬ ‫ع‬ّٛ‫ِغ‬ ‫فٍغفخ‬ ‫رغزٕذ‬ٚ ‫خ‬ ‫ض‬١‫اٌزشو‬ٚ ‫ذ‬١‫ؽ‬ٛ‫اٌز‬ ‫ِجذا‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ ‫شثبص‬٠‫اال‬ (Hub To Hub) ."‫س‬ٛ‫اٌّؾ‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ ‫س‬ٛ‫"اٌّؾ‬ ‫ثطشاص‬ ُٙ‫خذِز‬ٚ ‫ٌٍشوبة‬ ً‫بئ‬ٌٙ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬١ّ‫اٌزغ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫رغزٕذ‬ ‫فىشح‬ ٟ٘ٚ ‫اؽذ‬ٚ ٌ‫ا‬ٚ ٜ‫اد‬ ٞ‫ز‬ ‫ؽبئشح‬ ‫ع‬١ٕ‫رظ‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ A380 .‫اٌعّاللخ‬ ‫رغ‬ٚ ‫ـ‬ ‫اٌزغضئخ‬ ‫ِجذأ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٕظ‬٠ٛ‫اٌج‬ ‫ششوخ‬ ‫فٍغفخ‬ ‫زٕذ‬ (point to point) ٌٝ‫إ‬ ‫ٔمطخ‬ ِٓ" ."‫ٔمطخ‬ ‫ِجذا‬ٚ ‫خذِخ‬ ‫خ‬٠‫اٌّشوض‬ َ‫عذ‬ ٌ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬١ّ‫ع‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ّطبساد‬ ‫عذد‬ ‫بدح‬٠‫ص‬ ‫اعبعخ‬ ْ‫وب‬ ٟ‫اٌز‬ٚ ‫عطخ‬ٛ‫ِز‬ َ‫ثأؽغب‬ ‫اٌشؽالد‬ ٞ‫اٌز‬ٚ ‫ا‬ ‫ع‬١ٕ‫رظ‬ ٌٝ‫إ‬ ٜ‫د‬ B787 ُ٠‫دس‬ .‫ٕش‬٠‫ال‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٌٍزٕجؤ‬ ‫٘زا‬ .ً٠ٛ‫اٌط‬ ٜ‫اٌّذ‬ ‫ِظطٍؼ‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫دائ‬ ٗ‫اع‬ٛٔ ‫فئٕٔب‬ ، ‫ش‬١‫اٌمظ‬ ٜ‫اٌّذ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫ٌٍزٕجؤ‬ ‫ثبٌٕغجخ‬ ٓ‫ٌى‬ ‫خ‬١ّ‫ع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌفظ‬ٚ ‫خ‬٠‫س‬ٚ‫اٌذ‬ ‫خ‬٠‫ش‬ٙ‫اٌش‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌفظ‬ ‫شاد‬١‫اٌزغ‬ ‫عىظ‬٠ ٛ٘ٚ . ٚ ٓ‫ع‬ ‫ش‬١‫اٌزعج‬ ٓ‫ّى‬٠ ٌ‫ا‬ ‫ك‬١‫ٌزطج‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌفع‬ ‫مخ‬٠‫طش‬ ‫رط‬ّٛٔ ‫اٌزٕجؤ‬ ٌ ‫رط‬ّٛٔ ‫خالي‬ ِٓ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ظٕبعخ‬ ARIMA .ّٟ‫ع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ‫خ‬٠ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫ؽ‬ٛ‫اٌخط‬ ‫اعزخذِذ‬ ‫لذ‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ّٕ١ٌ‫ا‬ - ‫مخ‬٠‫ؽش‬ ‫ي‬ٚ‫رزٕب‬ ‫ذح‬٠‫عذ‬ ًِ‫ا‬ٛ‫ع‬ ً١ٍ‫ثزم‬ ‫االخطبء‬ ‫ع‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ُ‫رزؾى‬ ٟ‫اٌز‬ٚ ٍِٟ‫ب‬ ‫ػ‬ٚ‫إٌض‬ Displacement ٌ‫ا‬ٚ ْ‫سا‬ٚ‫ذ‬ Rotation .‫ذ‬٠‫اٌغذ‬ ‫رط‬ٌٍّٕٛ ‫العالوٍت‬ ‫الحركت‬ ‫للركاب‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫الطٍراى‬ ‫عالن‬ ‫رط‬ّٛٔ ُ‫زغ‬٠ ‫ا‬ ‫ٌؾشوخ‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫ٌٍشوبة‬ ‫خ‬١ٌّ‫اٌعب‬ ٌٟ‫اٌعب‬ ‫إٌّؤ‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ّ‫ع‬ٌّٛ‫ثب‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ – ٟ‫ف‬١‫اٌظ‬ ُ‫ع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ٓ١١‫غ‬١‫سئ‬ ٓ١ّ‫ع‬ّٛ‫ث‬ ‫زأصش‬٠ ‫ثبٔخ‬ ‫ٔغذح‬ ‫رط‬ٌّٕٛ‫ا‬ ‫٘زا‬ ‫دساعخ‬ ‫فعٕذ‬ ُ‫ع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ٚ ٞٛ‫اٌشز‬ – ‫اٌّذاسط‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫دح‬ٛ‫اٌع‬ ُ‫ع‬ِٛ ٟ‫بر‬٠ ‫ثعذ٘ب‬ٚ – ‫ذ‬١‫ع‬ ُ‫ع‬ِٛ ‫وزا‬ٚ ‫خ‬١‫بػ‬٠‫اٌش‬ ُ‫اع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ‫وزا‬ٚ ٓ١ٍّ‫اٌّغ‬ ‫عٕذ‬ ‫اٌعّشح‬ٚ ‫اٌؾظ‬ ُ‫ع‬ِٛٚ ٓ١١‫ؾ‬١‫اٌّغ‬ ‫عٕذ‬ ‫الد‬١ٌّ‫ا‬ ‫فبٔخ‬ ‫رٌه‬ ‫ثذساعخ‬ٚ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫اٌخبص‬ ‫رعخ‬ّٛٔ ‫عفش‬ ‫ِمطع‬ ً‫ٌى‬ٚ ‫ثٍذ‬ ً‫فٍى‬ .‫خ‬٠ٚ‫اٌىش‬ ‫اٌزشغ‬ ‫خ‬١ِٛ١ٌ‫ا‬ ‫ثخططٕب‬ ‫ٕعىظ‬٠ ١ ‫ٌٍّطبساد‬ ‫اوبٔذ‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ ‫ششوبد‬ ٚ‫ا‬ ‫ؾ‬١‫ٌٍزخط‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ .‫ران‬ ٚ‫ا‬ ‫اٌخؾ‬ ‫٘زا‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫لعخ‬ٛ‫اٌّز‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ‫عبة‬١‫العز‬
  2. 2. 2 2 ‫الطٍراى‬ ‫عالن‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫السوداء‬ ‫البجعت‬ ‫ظاهرة‬ ( Covid 19 ) ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ - .‫ّخ‬١‫خ‬ٚ ‫الت‬ٛ‫ع‬ ٌٗٚ ‫عبدح‬ ‫لع‬ٛ‫ِز‬ ٛ٘ ‫ِب‬ ‫ص‬ٚ‫زغب‬٠ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ،ٗ‫ث‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤ‬ ٓ‫ّى‬٠ ‫ال‬ ‫ؽذس‬ ٟ٘ ٚ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ ‫أؽذاس‬ ‫ض‬١ّ‫رز‬ ‫ش٘ب‬١‫رأص‬ٚ ‫ذح‬٠‫اٌشذ‬ ‫ب‬ٙ‫ثٕذسر‬ .‫اٌّزأخش‬ ‫اإلدسان‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫اػؾخ‬ٚ ‫وبٔذ‬ ‫ب‬ٙٔ‫أ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫اعع‬ٌٛ‫ا‬ ‫اإلطشاس‬ٚ ‫ذ‬٠‫اٌشذ‬ ‫لذ‬ٚ ‫الط‬ٛ‫ى‬١ٔ ُ١‫ٔغ‬ ً‫لج‬ ِٓ ‫اٌّظطٍؼ‬ ُ١ّ‫رع‬ ُ‫ر‬ ‫اٌغبثك‬ ‫اٌزبعش‬ٚ ‫اٌىبرت‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ٌ‫اٌّب‬ ‫أعزبر‬ ،‫ؽبٌت‬ ‫ؽذس‬ ‫فىشح‬ ٓ‫ع‬ ‫وزت‬ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ .‫ذ‬٠‫عزش‬ ‫ي‬ٚٚ ٟ‫ف‬ َ‫عب‬ ‫طذس‬ ‫وزبة‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ 7002 َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫خ‬١ٌ‫اٌّب‬ ‫األصِخ‬ ‫أؽذاس‬ ً‫لج‬ 7002 . ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ً١‫اٌّغزؾ‬ ِٓ ٗٔ‫أل‬ ‫ا‬‫ٔظش‬ ٗٔ‫ثأ‬ ‫ؽبٌت‬ ‫عبدي‬ ،‫ذح‬٠‫اٌشذ‬ ‫ب‬ٙ‫ٌٕذسر‬ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ ‫ثأؽذاس‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤ‬ ‫ؽذس‬ ْ‫أ‬ ‫ب‬ّ‫دائ‬ ‫إٌبط‬ ‫فزشع‬٠ ْ‫أ‬ ٌُّٙ‫ا‬ ّٓ‫ف‬ ،ْ‫وب‬ ‫ّب‬ِٙ ،‫اؽزّبي‬ ٛ٘ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ .‫ٌزٌه‬ ‫ب‬‫فم‬ٚ ‫ؾ‬١‫اٌزخط‬ ‫ٌخ‬ٚ‫ِؾب‬ٚ ‫ف‬ ‫ب‬ ٟ‫غ‬١‫اٌشئ‬ ‫ٌغبٔت‬ ٗٔ‫أ‬ ٛ٘ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ ِٓ ‫ؾشص‬٠ ،ُِٙ ٟ‫خ‬٠‫ربس‬ ‫ؽذس‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ْٛ‫اٌّشالج‬ .ٗ‫لع‬ٛ‫ر‬ ‫خ‬١‫ف‬١‫ثى‬ ٓٙ‫اٌزى‬ٚ ٗ‫ع‬ٛ‫ل‬ٚ ‫ثعذ‬ ٗ‫ششؽ‬ ‫ِع‬ٚ ً‫اٌّغزمج‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫ثبٌجغعبد‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤ‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫الع‬ٌٛ‫ا‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫رغبعذ‬ ‫ال‬ ٟ‫سعع‬ ‫ثأصش‬ ‫ٕبد‬ٙ‫اٌزى‬ ٖ‫٘ز‬ ً‫ِض‬ ْ‫فئ‬ ،‫رٌه‬ . ‫الطٍراى‬ ‫عالن‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫السوداء‬ ‫البجعت‬ ‫ظاهرة‬ ‫اثر‬ ١‫غ‬ٚ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫اسس‬ٛ‫اٌى‬ٚ ‫خ‬٠‫االلزظبد‬ ‫رشاد‬ٛ‫اٌز‬ٚ ‫االصِبد‬ ً‫و‬ ْ‫ا‬ ُ‫اع‬ ‫ب‬ٙ١ٍ‫ع‬ ‫ٔطٍك‬ ْ‫ا‬ ٓ‫ُّى‬٠ ‫ثئخ‬ٚ‫اال‬ٚ ‫ائؼ‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ٚ ‫عخ‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫ش‬ “ ‫ثغعخ‬ ‫داء‬ٛ‫ع‬ ” ‫اق‬ٛ‫األع‬ ‫بس‬١ٙٔ‫ا‬ ‫أصِخ‬ٚ ‫شا‬١ٌٛ‫اٌى‬ ‫ِشع‬ ‫أزشبس‬ٚ ،‫ش‬١‫اٌىج‬ ‫اٌىغبد‬ ‫اصِخ‬ ‫فّضال‬ ، 7822 ‫اؽذاس‬ٚ 77 ‫عّجزش‬ / ٓ٘‫اٌش‬ ‫أصِخ‬ٚ ‫ي‬ٍٛ٠‫أ‬ ٞ‫اٌعمبس‬ 7002 ٚ ٌُ‫اٌعب‬ ‫ي‬ٚ‫د‬ ‫اغٍت‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫ط‬ٚ‫ش‬١‫اٌف‬ ‫أزشبس‬ٚ ٟ‫رفش‬ ‫ثغجت‬ ‫سٔب‬ٛ‫و‬ ‫طذِخ‬ ‫آخش٘ب‬ ‫ظ‬١ٌٚ ‫خ‬٠‫الزظبد‬ ‫بد‬١‫رذاع‬ ِٓ ‫ب‬ٙ‫خٍف‬ ‫ِب‬ ‫لب‬ ‫خ‬١‫اعزّبع‬ٚ ‫دا‬ٛ‫ع‬ ‫ثغعبد‬ ٟ٘ ،ّٓ‫اٌض‬ ‫ثب٘ظخ‬ٚ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬ .‫ء‬ ‫ٔزطشق‬ ‫ٕ٘ب‬ٚ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫تأثٍر‬ Covid 19 ‫الطٍراى‬ ‫عالن‬ ‫على‬ ً‫واالجتواع‬ ‫االقتصادي‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ‫رىجذ‬ ‫فمذ‬ : ‫خ‬١ٌ‫اٌّب‬ ‫خ‬١‫إٌبؽ‬ ّٓ‫ف‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ثٍغذ‬ ‫فبدؽخ‬ ‫خغبئش‬ 227 َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫الس‬ٚ‫د‬ ْٛ١ٍ‫ث‬ 7070 ٚ َ 273 ‫الس‬ٚ‫د‬ ْٛ١ٍ‫ث‬ َ‫ٌعب‬ 7077 َ ٚ 768 َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫ي‬ٚ‫اال‬ ‫ٌٍٕظف‬ ‫الس‬ٚ‫د‬ ْٛ١ٍ‫ث‬ 7077 َ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ششوبد‬ ِٓ ‫ش‬١‫اٌىض‬ ‫اعٍٕذ‬ٚ ِٓ ٌّٟ‫اٌعب‬ ‫ي‬ٛ‫االعط‬ ‫ٔظف‬ ْ‫خض‬ ُ‫ر‬ٚ ‫ب‬ٙ‫إفالع‬ ‫ؽبئشح‬ ‫ط‬ٚ‫خش‬ ‫اٌعّاللخ‬ ‫اٌششوبد‬ ‫ثعغ‬ ْ‫اعال‬ٚ .‫اٌطبئشاد‬ A380 .‫اٌخذِخ‬ ِٓ ‫مبسة‬٠ ‫ِب‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ٓ٠‫اٌّغبفش‬ ‫اٌشوبة‬ ‫عذد‬ ‫أخفغ‬ٚ َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫ِمبسٔخ‬ ‫إٌظف‬ 7078 َ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ 7070 ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫وزا‬ٚ . 30 َ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ % 7077 َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫ِمبسٔخ‬ 7078 . ‫خ‬١‫االعزّبع‬ ‫خ‬١‫إٌبؽ‬ ِٓ ‫اِب‬ – ‫ٔب‬ٚ‫اٌىش‬ ‫ِشع‬ ‫أزشبس‬ ‫اداء‬ ‫فمذ‬ ‫البِخ‬ َ‫عذ‬ٚ ٞ‫اٌغغذ‬ ٟ‫االعزّبع‬ ‫اٌجعذ‬ ‫بعخ‬١‫ع‬ ‫ك‬١‫رطج‬ٚ ‫اٌغفش‬ ‫ِٕع‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫االعزّبع‬ٚ ‫اٌؾفالد‬ ‫بد‬٠‫اٌّجبس‬ٚ ‫بد‬ ‫ثعذ‬ ٓ‫ع‬ ‫اٌذساعخ‬ ‫بعخ‬١‫ع‬ ً١‫رفع‬ٚ ‫اٌّذاسط‬ ‫مبف‬٠‫ا‬ٚ .
  3. 3. 3 3 ‫التٌبؤ‬ ‫ًوورج‬ :‫الطٍراى‬ ‫عالن‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫للركاب‬ ‫ٌخ‬ٛ‫ِم‬ ‫ٕ٘بن‬ ‫ِفبد٘ب‬ ‫سح‬ٛٙ‫ِش‬ ‫بوا‬ ‫القول‬ ‫في‬ ‫هو‬ ‫التٌبؤاث‬ ‫"اى‬ ٍ‫س‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫الوستقبل‬ ً‫ف‬ ‫حذث‬ ‫ثن‬ ‫رلك‬ ‫ٌحذث‬ ‫لن‬ ‫لوارا‬ ‫التفسٍر‬ ‫تقذٌن‬ " ‫ف‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ – ‫ب‬ٌٙ ْ‫شا‬١‫ؽ‬ ‫ششوخ‬ ً‫و‬ ‫اٌخبص‬ ‫ب‬ٙ‫رع‬ّٛٔ – ‫عىظ‬٠ ‫عخ‬١‫ؽج‬ ‫اٌجٍذ‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫بح‬١‫اٌؾ‬ ‫ّٔؾ‬ٚ ‫بد‬١ٌ‫اٌفعب‬ٚ ُ‫اع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ُ٘‫ا‬ ‫وزا‬ٚ – ‫رعىظ‬ٚ ‫ثٕغجخ‬ ‫اوبٔذ‬ ٌٟ‫اٌزب‬ َ‫اٌعب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ٜ‫اخش‬ ‫ِشح‬ ‫رعبد‬ٚ َ‫ثبألسلب‬ ُ‫اع‬ٌّٛ‫ا‬ ‫رٍه‬ .ٓ١‫ِع‬ ‫أؾغبس‬ ٚ‫ا‬ ّٛٔ ‫ٌٍزٕجؤ‬ ‫مخ‬٠‫ؽش‬ ً‫افؼ‬ ْ‫فب‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫ع‬ٚ َ‫ثبعزخذا‬ ‫رط‬ّٛٔ ARIMA ٛ٘ ِٓ ‫ذ‬٠‫اٌعذ‬ ‫زطٍت‬٠ٚ ‫ِعمذ‬ ٟ‫بػ‬٠‫س‬ ‫رط‬ّٛٔ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ًٙ‫رغ‬ ‫خبطخ‬ ‫ثشاِظ‬ ‫ٕ٘بن‬ٚ .‫خ‬١ِٕ‫اٌض‬ ً‫اٌغالع‬ٚ ‫االؽظبء‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬١ّ٠‫االوبد‬ ‫اٌخجشح‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ ًّ‫ع‬ َ‫اٌّغزخذ‬ ARIMA .‫خ‬١ٌ‫ِب‬ ‫ِجبٌغ‬ ً‫ِمبث‬ ٓ‫ٌى‬ٚ َ‫اٌعب‬ ٖ‫االرغب‬ ‫ٌخؾ‬ ْ‫سا‬ٚ‫اٌذ‬ٚ ‫االصاؽخ‬ ‫مخ‬٠‫ثطش‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤاد‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ ‫خ‬١ّٕ١ٌ‫ا‬ ‫خ‬٠ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫ؽ‬ٛ‫اٌخط‬ ‫لذِذ‬ ‫لذ‬ٚ .‫ٌٍزٕجؤ‬ ‫خ‬١‫ػع‬ٚ ً‫افؼ‬ ‫ٌزؾذد‬ ‫تحلٍل‬ ٍ‫االتجا‬ ( ‫العام‬ Back To Norms ) ‫زب‬٠‫اال‬ ً‫لج‬ ِٓ ‫اٌّمذِخ‬ ‫خ‬٠‫ِزش‬ٍٛ١‫اٌى‬ ‫اٌشوبة‬ ‫ٌؾشوخ‬ ٟٔ‫ب‬١‫اٌج‬ ُ‫اٌشع‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫اعزٕبدا‬ – ‫ٌٍؾشوخ‬ َ‫اٌعب‬ ‫ٌالرغبح‬ ٓ١ٍ١ٍٍ‫رؾ‬ ‫ٔطجك‬ ْ‫ا‬ ‫ّىٕٕب‬٠ ‫ٔب‬ٚ‫اٌىش‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ ً‫لج‬ ‫لشاءاد‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ : ‫ي‬ٚ‫اال‬ ٓ١٘‫ثبرغب‬ ‫ؼب‬٠‫ا‬ٚ ‫ا‬ - ‫طفش‬ ٜٛ‫ِغز‬ ‫عٕذ‬ َ‫اٌعب‬ ‫االرغبح‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ ‫ة‬ – َ‫اٌعب‬ ‫االرغبح‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ ‫ٔب‬ٚ‫اٌىش‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ ‫ثعذ‬ ‫لشاءاد‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ : ٟٔ‫اٌضب‬ - َ‫اٌعب‬ ‫االرغبح‬ ً١ٍ‫رؾ‬ ٓ١٘‫االرغب‬ ‫رمبؽع‬ ‫عٕذ‬ ِٓ ً١ٍ‫اٌزؾ‬ ٓ١‫ث‬ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ – ٟٔ‫ب‬١‫اٌج‬ ُ‫اٌشع‬ ‫ش‬١‫ش‬٠ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ،ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ٌُ‫ٌعب‬ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ٚ ‫بح‬١‫اٌؾ‬ ‫دح‬ٛ‫ٌع‬ ِٟٕ‫اٌض‬ ‫لذ‬ٌٛ‫ا‬ َ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ٛ٠‫ِب‬ ‫ش‬ٙ‫ش‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ ‫خ‬٠‫ٌجذا‬ 7072 ‫ش‬٠‫ٕب‬٠ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫اٌىبٍِخ‬ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫ٌٍؾبٌخ‬ ً‫ٌزظ‬ ٌّٕٛ‫ا‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫ٌزغزّش‬ َ 7073 .َ
  4. 4. 4 4 ‫دراست‬ ‫ًوط‬ :ً‫العالو‬ ‫للٌوورج‬ ‫الووسوٍت‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ٟ‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤ‬ ‫اٌّشفك‬ ٟٔ‫ب‬١‫اٌج‬ ُ‫اٌشع‬ ‫عىظ‬٠ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ )‫االؽّش‬ ٌٍْٛ‫(ا‬ ‫ٔب‬ٚ‫وش‬ ‫اصِخ‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ َ‫عذ‬ ‫ة‬ ‫لعخ‬ٛ‫اٌّز‬ ٌّٕٛ‫ا‬ ‫ٔغجخ‬ ‫وبٔذ‬ 5.07 % - ‫اسرجبؽ‬ ًِ‫ثّعب‬ ٌٟ‫عب‬ 98.53 % ٓ١‫ج‬٠ ‫وّب‬ .‫ٔب‬ٚ‫اٌىش‬ ِٓ‫ص‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌفع‬ ُ١‫اٌم‬ ‫د‬ٛ‫االع‬ ‫اٌخؾ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ٌؾشوخ‬ ‫االٔخفبع‬ ً‫ط‬ٚ ‫لذ‬ٚ َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫ٌشوبة‬ 7070 ِٓ َ ‫اٌعذد‬ ‫ٔغجخ‬ ‫لع‬ٛ‫اٌّز‬ 68.61% َ‫ٌعب‬ ‫اٌشوبة‬ ‫ٌؾشوخ‬ ‫االٔخفبع‬ ً‫ط‬ٚ ‫لذ‬ٚ 7077 ‫ٔغجخ‬ ‫لع‬ٛ‫اٌّز‬ ‫اٌعذد‬ ِٓ َ 62.39 % : ‫الخالصت‬ ْ‫ا‬ َ‫ثبألسلب‬ ‫ِشرجطب‬ ‫دائّب‬ ‫اٌزٕجؤاد‬ ٍُ‫ع‬ ًّ‫ٔع‬ ْ‫ا‬ ‫عذا‬ ‫اٌظعت‬ ِٓ ‫فبٔخ‬ )‫ٔب‬ٚ‫س‬ٛ‫و‬ ‫(ؽبٌخ‬ ‫داء‬ٛ‫اٌغ‬ ‫اٌجغعخ‬ ‫ؽبٌخ‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ ‫عٕذ‬ ٓ‫ٌى‬ٚ .‫االؽظبء‬ٚ ‫لع‬ٛ‫ر‬ ‫بد‬ ‫رٕجؤاد‬ ٚ‫ا‬ – ِٓ ‫رعزجش‬ ٟٙ‫ف‬ ٌُ‫عب‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬١‫ع‬١‫اٌطج‬ ‫بح‬١‫اٌؾ‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫دح‬ٛ‫ٌٍع‬ ًِ‫ا‬ ‫ض‬١‫ثظ‬ ‫ش‬ٙ‫ظ‬ ٓ‫ٌى‬ٚ .‫ة‬ٚ‫اٌؾش‬ٚ ‫ؼبٔبد‬١‫اٌف‬ٚ ‫اٌضالي‬ ‫س‬ٚ‫ؽذ‬ ً‫ِض‬ ‫اٌمب٘شح‬ ‫ف‬ٚ‫اٌظش‬ ‫اؽذ‬ ‫الصاي‬ ‫ش‬١‫ؽ‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ش‬١‫اٌزأص‬ ‫اٌٍؾظخ‬ ٝ‫ؽز‬ ‫اٌجٍذ‬ ٓ١ٔ‫ا‬ٛ‫ل‬ٚ ‫بعخ‬١‫ثغ‬ ‫رزبصش‬ ٟ‫اٌز‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ٌٚ‫اٌذ‬ ‫اٌشؽالد‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ْ‫ا‬ ‫خففذ‬ ‫لذ‬ ْ‫اٌجٍذا‬ ‫ثعغ‬ ْ‫ا‬ ‫فٕغذ‬ ‫ىب‬٠‫اِش‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خبطخ‬ٚ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌذاخ‬ ‫اٌشؽالد‬ ‫ثعىظ‬ .‫ب‬ٙ‫ث‬ ‫ِزّغه‬ ‫اٌجعغ‬ ‫ضاي‬٠ ‫ال‬ ‫ّٕب‬١‫ث‬ ‫اٌغفش‬ ٍٝ‫ع‬ ‫د‬ٛ١‫اٌم‬ ‫لذ‬ ‫خ‬١ٍ‫اٌذاخ‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ‫ٔغذ‬ ‫فبٕٔب‬ ‫ِب‬ ٌٝ‫ا‬ ‫اعزعبدد‬ ٜٛ‫ِغز‬ ‫مبسة‬٠ 7078 َ‫عب‬ ‫ِٕزظف‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ٌّٟ‫اٌعب‬ ْ‫شا‬١‫اٌط‬ ‫ٌٕشبؽ‬ ‫اٌىبٍِخ‬ ‫دح‬ٛ‫ثبٌع‬ ً١ٍ‫اٌزؾ‬ ‫ػؼ‬ٛ٠ ‫ٕ٘ب‬ٚ .‫ٌٍؾشوخ‬ َ 7072 َ‫عب‬ ‫خ‬٠‫ثذا‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ًّ‫ىز‬٠ٚ 7073 َ ِ ‫اٌىبٍِخ‬ ‫دح‬ٛ‫اٌع‬ ‫ش‬١‫االخ‬ ‫زب‬٠‫اال‬ ‫ش‬٠‫رمش‬ ٟ‫ف‬ ‫خ‬١ٌّ‫اٌعب‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ‫لطبعبد‬ ‫ثعغ‬ ‫شد‬ٙ‫اظ‬ ‫لذ‬ٚ . ٟ‫ف‬ ‫اٌؾشوخ‬ ً‫ض‬ ١ٕ١‫اٌالر‬ ‫ىب‬٠‫اِش‬ ‫خ‬ . ■

