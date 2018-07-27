Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Find Long Tail Keyword?
About Long Tail Keyword: ❏ Most long tail keyword are at-least 3 words long. However, the length itself does not decide wh...
Why Use Long Tail Keyword: ❏ It is truly easy to rank for long tail keyword as compared to head-keywords ❏ They deliver ta...
Search Long Tail Keyword:
Google Keyword Planner: The powerful, free tool from Google is easy-to-use in digital marketing company.
Have you ever looked at the bottom of search engine results page? Let us search for the main keyword 'soft toy' and look at the bottom. Searched Related to
Google Trends ❏ Google Trends is also a famous tool to search long-tail keywords. Also, it helps you understand the modern...
Keyword Research Tools ❏ In my detailed post – 52 On-page SEO Tools Smart Digital Marketer Shouldn’t Ignore, I have discus...
Quora ❏ Quora is a highly popular Questions & Answer community website. It has around 90M visitors. ❏ Now you must be thin...
Long tail keyword are usually 3 - 4 keywords phrase that have relatively minor search traffic.

  1. 1. How To Find Long Tail Keyword?
  2. 2. About Long Tail Keyword: ❏ Most long tail keyword are at-least 3 words long. However, the length itself does not decide whether a keyword pass to be a long tail. ❏ Long tail keyword are usually 3 - 4 keywords phrase that have relatively minor search traffic, but they are highly correct to what you are selling. therefore, they offer higher conversion rate. 1
  3. 3. Why Use Long Tail Keyword: ❏ It is truly easy to rank for long tail keyword as compared to head-keywords ❏ They deliver targeted traffic to your site. This mean you will be able to register more sales quickly ❏ If you want to run paid advertising, it will be cheaper for you to use Google AdWords for long tail keywords as competitive keywords tend to have a high cost per click 2
  4. 4. Search Long Tail Keyword:
  5. 5. Google Keyword Planner ❏ The powerful, free tool from Google is easy-to-use in digital marketing company. 4
  6. 6. ❏ Have you ever looked at the bottom of search engine results page? Let us search for the main keyword ‘soft toy’ and look at the bottom. Searched Related to 5
  7. 7. Google Trends ❏ Google Trends is also a famous tool to search long-tail keywords. Also, it helps you understand the modern trend of your main keyword. ❏ If your search the trend for ‘digital marketing company in india’, you will get the result on bottom of google search. 6
  8. 8. Keyword Research Tools ❏ In my detailed post – 52 On-page SEO Tools Smart Digital Marketer Shouldn’t Ignore, I have discussed keyword research tools at length. ❏ You should refer to this post if you want to get detailed detail about keyword suggestion tools. ❏ Here in this article, I am going to talk about my favorite keyword research tool – KWFinder. 7
  9. 9. Quora ❏ Quora is a highly popular Questions & Answer community website. It has around 90M visitors. ❏ Now you must be thinking that how this Questions & Answers association can help you find long tail keywords for your business. ❏ First of all, you need to make your account on Quora, which is quite simple. Either you can continue with Facebook or Google account or you can make a new account. ❏ Once you have make your account, login and find for the primary keyword in the topic section. ❏ Quora will visible you the topic with questions and followers. 9
