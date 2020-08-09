scugj22ndAzExtNet

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SCUGJ 第22回勉強会 2020/08/01 System Center User Group Japan 後藤 諭史（Satoshi GOTO）
 後藤 諭史（ Satoshi GOTO ）  外資系になってしまった某 ISP 所属。  仮想化製品が主な専門分野です。 が、基本的には雑用係  Microsoft MVP - Cloud and Datacenter Managem...
本セッション資料ですが、個人で準備した環境において、個人的に実施した検証／結果を基に記載しています。 あくまで個人の意見／見解であり、所属する会社／組織及びマイクロソフト社とは『まったく／なにも／全 然』関係がございません。 所属する会社／組織...
本セッションは Windows Admin Center Ver.1910.2（GA版）を使用していますが、紹介する機能はPreview機能と なっており、その検証結果を基に記載しています。 今後、仕様および機能は変更される可能性があります。 4
5
6  オンプレのNetworkとAzureの仮想ネットワークで、同一のL2 Networkを 構成する機能。いわゆる『L2延伸』  延伸されたネットワーク間では、L2通信が可能 ◦ ただし、ブロードキャスト通信は不可（DHCPとかPXEとか...
トンネル用サブネット 172.16.0.0/16 7 AzureVirtualNetworkRouter Internet S2S IPSec VPN AZGW01 （WS 2019） WAC01 （WS 2019） AZGW02 （WS 20...
8  推奨はいわずもがなですが「IPのリナンバー」と「L3ルーティング」です。 L2延伸は最後の手段  延伸できるL2サブネットは1つだけ ◦ 使用可能なIPアドレスに制限があります  純然たるL2通信はできません。ブロードキャスト通信は...
9
10
11 スループット 約700Mbps（回線にもよる） スケール 1サブネットあたり、最大250 IPアドレス ホストアドレス1から3は、Azureで予約されているため使用不可 Azureとの接続 Site-to-site VPN もしくは Ex...
12 【AZGW02のオンプレミス側インターフェースでキャプチャ実施】 インナーフレーム（仮想マシンのL2フレーム）
13
14 Test-VM01のARPテーブル Azure-VM01のARPテーブル 延伸先のIPアドレスのMACアドレスは、オンプレミス側はゲートウェイのMACアドレスと なるが、Azure側はAzure Virtual Network Route...
15 実測値として、MTUサイズは1340byte （1312byte+8byte+20byte） TCPの場合のペイロード（MSS）は 1300byte（ 1340byte-20byte-20byte） フラグメント不可のパケットがあると、通...
16
17  最初に準備するものは、以下の通り ◦ Azure上に仮想ネットワークを2つ作成。1つは拡張したいオンプレミスのサブネット と同じサブネットのネットワーク（延伸サブネット）、もう一つはオンプレミスもし くはAzureと接続するためのネッ...
18  Azure仮想ネットワークとの間にFirewallがある場合、以下の項目を確認 ◦ TCP シーケンス番号のランダム化が無効になっていること ◦ TCP ステートバイパスが有効になっていること  オプションとして、以下の設定を実施 ...
19 『設定』→『拡張』より 『Azure Extended Network』を選択し、 『インストール』を実行
20
21 オンプレミス側の仮想マシンのみ登録
22
23  オンプレミス側とAzure側で、トンネル通信を実施するホストを指定
24この機能拡張のバージョンでの問題の可能性が大です。以降のバージョンで解消される可能性があります。必ず確認してください
25  Azure側とオンプレミス側で、非同期でセットアップを処理していること が原因？  うまくいく時といかない時で、処理順序が異なる 【セットアップが成功する場合】 【セットアップが失敗する場合】 4789/UDPがオープンしてから オ...
26  オンプレミス側の仮想マシンを最低スペック（1vCPU/4GB Mem）で作成  セットアップ処理開始前からベンチマークソフト（Super Piとか）を実行し、 とにかくオンプレミス側の処理を遅らせて、Azure側の処理が先に完了する...
27 Extended Network Agentを コピーしている模様 PowerShell にて オープンされている
28  オンプレミスからAzureへL2が延伸できます。ただし、1サブネットだけです  延伸元ネットワークはオンプレミスの他、なんでも選択可能のようです。必要なのは Windows ServerとWindows Admin Center ◦...
29  Azure ハイブリッド サービスへの Windows Server の接続 https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/windows-server/manage/windows-admin-center/az...
30
